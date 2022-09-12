Read full article on original website
Related
JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones combine the best of True Adaptive ANC with pro-tuned drivers
Enjoy hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL pro-tuned drivers when you have the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones. They come with up to 50 hours of playtime and have a truly lightweight design you can easily carry on the go. Additionally, the ANC automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time. That way, you can avoid distractions while listening to music. There’s also the built-in voice recognition that enables Ambient Aware whenever necessary. Once your conversation is over, the headphones switch back to the adaptive ANC mode. Moreover, they boast not only a 50-hour playtime but also fast-charging. As a result, you can easily enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. With HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0, these headphones will give you a custom sound experience you’ll love to have on the go.
LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket has a waterproof and breathable design
Protect yourself in all weather when you wear the LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket. Not only is it waterproof and ultra-breathable, but it’s also wind-resistant. In fact, its 360º breathing system incorporates underarm vents that don’t let cold or wind in yet prevent you from sweating. Its 2-way YKK Aquaguard zipper keeps you dry, and the extended back hem keeps you protected from gusty weather. Designed for everything from trail running and active living to casual wear, it has a ton of features for many needs. For example, it has an oversized hidden storage pocket as well as a bunch of small hidden pockets. So you can keep your belongings concealed without adding bulk. Additionally, its antibacterial fabric repels and eliminates odors, and its anti-pinch zipper strip keeps your fingers safe. Furthermore, its thumbholes keep your sleeves in place, and waterproof cuffs pull over your hands for warmth and protection.
Kobo Clara 2E eco-conscious eReader consists of recycled and ocean-bound plastics
Make a tech purchase that doesn’t cost the environment when it’s the Kobo Clara 2E eco-conscious eReader. Made of 85% recycled plastic, 10% of which is ocean-bound, it has a glare-free 6” HD E-Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen. You’ll enjoy Dark Mode and ComfortLight PRO, which reduce blue light and let you read with ease at night. Moreover, offering 16 GB of storage, this device can hold 12,000 eBooks or as much as 75 Kobo Audiobooks. It also has Bluetooth so you can listen at your convenience. With an IPX8 waterproof design, it can handle splashes from your bath or spills from your water bottle. In fact, it’s waterproof for up to 60 minutes in water as deep as 2 meters.
FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk is stable with thick legs, a carbon steel base & more
Avoid worrying about your work equipment when you use the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk. With BIFMA certification, this desk has smooth-moving thick leg columns and a sturdy solid carbon steel base. In fact, it can hold up to 355 pounds! And everything stays in place as you adjust the height from 22.8″ to 48.4″. Moreover, it works great for everyone from 4’2″ to 6’4″ tall. Beyond all this, you can choose a frame width between 43.4” and 74.8” and a desk board width between 47.2” and 80”. Designed with an embedded cable tray underneath the desktop, it keeps your space free of clutter. Choose a C- shape or T-shape desk frame style and then select your LCD keypad panel. The Premium panel has a USB charging port, 4 height presets, and a child lock. Finally, the Advanced option also has a sit-stand reminder and an anti-collision feature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Veloroof universal bike rack sensor protects your bicycle when you travel in your car
Use the Veloroof universal bike rack sensor to keep your 2-wheeled vehicle safe when you drive in your 4-wheeled one. This multiuse sensor attaches to your bicycle or your bike rack and warns you when it gets too close to something. Use it on your top- or rear-mounted bike rack to get sound and light warnings when it’s too close for comfort to something else. Moreover, this patented gadget has a long battery life and a 20-meter range. With a water-resistance rating of IP51, it can handle rainy weather, too. Install it in seconds with no tools whatsoever, protecting your bike in under a minute. Overall, Veloroof is an innovative way to avoid risking your bicycle’s safety when you drive, protecting it from crashes when you travel.
Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch displays scuba diving data and sharing features
Make sure your wearable gadgets can handle your adventurous lifestyle when the Apple Watch Ultra is one of them. This endurance smartwatch pushes the boundaries with its WR100 water-resistance rating, which is twice that of the Series 8. Moreover, its rugged, yet miraculously lightweight 49 mm titanium case works alongside durable glass to keep its tech safe inside. Not only that, but it also boasts multiday battery life up to 60 hours so it can handle your days’ long backpacking trips. Able to handle temperatures below 0ºF and as high as 130ºF, it won’t stop you when you’re on the go. Furthermore, its redesigned digital crown works with gloves, and it has cellular capability. With multi-band GPS using the L5 frequency, its Action button lets you transition from 1 leg of a triathlon to the next. Finally, its 86 dB siren helps others locate you.
CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla has a standout cyberpunk, futurist design
Make your wrist stand out from the crowd with the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla. Its cyberpunk and futuristic design is one that will catch eyes and turn heads wherever you go. Moreover, its completely hollow skeleton design has a unique look that no one will recognize. It lets you observe gears and springs as small as 1 mm rotating as well as bouncing at different speeds inside the dial. Overall it lets you learn more about how a mechanical watch works with its precision parts. Drawing inspiration from a gorilla, it mimics the animal’s power and wisdom. With a 4-corner suspension system, it offers shockproof performance and overall resilience. Finally, its Swiss Super-LumiNova creates a luminous effect for nighttime visibility.
Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse boasts quick hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches
Upgrade your gaming setup with a gadget you can use for work, too: the Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse. Offering the company’s first-ever hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches, it delivers in precision, speed, and reliability. In fact, it also offers mechanical actuation so you can enjoy the crisp, tactile feedback that you love. Additionally, it also has the HERO 25K sub-micron sensor that provides zero smoothing, filtering, and acceleration. Not only that, but this sensor also gives you superior tracking and smart energy consumption features as well. With a seriously lightweight design, this gadget weighs just 89 grams and has a thin exoskeleton. However, while it uses minimal materials, it boasts a rigid structure and lightweight scroll wheel. Impressively, it moves freely in hyperfast mode or with clicks in ratcheted mode. You can even tilt the wheel left and right for fully programmable controls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch boasts an always-on display and a durable design
Gain even more insights into your overall health with the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. This gorgeous watch has an always-on display with incredibly narrow borders that bring the display as close to the edge as possible. Moreover, this smartwatch is incredibly durable with a swimproof, dustproof, and crack-resistant construction. Choose from a variety of new faces, including Lunar, Astronomy, Metropolitan, and Modular. Designed to motivate you to stay fit, it also offers safety features like fall detection, emergency SOS, and medical ID. And, taking health tracking beyond sleep tracking, cycle tracking, and mindfulness, it offers more women’s health features than previous models. In fact, it now offers a retrospective ovulation estimate thanks to its 2-sensor design: 1 under the display and another on the back near your skin. Finally, it offers a new safety feature, Crash Detection, getting you help in a car crash.
JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar creates a cinematic thrill with 4 upfiring drivers
Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.
Hitrons Solutions Camping Table opens from all sides and folds to fewer than 4″ tall
Take the Hitrons Solutions Camping Table with you anywhere and everywhere you go. Convenient to carry, it’s ideal for use both indoors and outdoors. In fact, you can open it from all sides, and you can fold it up to just 3.54 inches tall! This ensures it fits in your car with ease. Easily stack as many as you want to create a higher or lower surface, yet pack it away with its space-saving design. This incredibly durable table has a large capacity. It can actually store up to 63 liters, making it great for holding gear while providing a useful tabletop. Moreover, the MDF top board boasts a durable design that withstands even hot pots on top without incurring any damage. Measuring 20.66 inches tall, 14.76 inches wide, and 12.6 inches deep, it’s impressive how small it folds.
Philips Hue Lightguide smart bulbs come in 3 shapes and diffuse light in any color
Add contemporary lighting to your home with the Philips Hue Lightguide smart bulbs. These cool lights come in 3 shapes—ellipse, large globe, and triangular—adding character and style to any room. Hang them over your dining table or in your living room, and they add instant elegance. Meanwhile, each bulb houses a unique inner tube that shines light in any color. A glossy, shiny finish allows them to give off a bright glow. Match them with their pendant cord and metal holder for a cohesive look. Moreover, each bulb dims and works with Philips accessories for convenience. You can also control them via voice command with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Finally, it’s easy to customize these smart lightbulbs on your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.
Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds offer hybrid ANC so you can create your own world
Block out the noise when you have the Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds. Boasting hybrid active noise cancellation, they combine inward- and outward-facing microphones to stop noise from all angles. In fact, this Hybrid ANC technology doesn’t require you to position the earbuds in a specific way—it just works. Additionally, HearThrough uses these 6 mics to let you hear everything happening around you without taking an earbud out. Moreover, their 6 mm speakers create incredible sound, and they have SBC, AAC, and QualComm aptX codecs. Enjoy Spotify Tap playback, a customizable equalizer in the Jabra Sound+ app, and Alexa or Google Assistant voice control. Furthermore, Bluetooth Multipoint lets you connect 2 devices at once, and you can pair quickly via Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. Overall, these Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds have up to 7 hours of battery and up to 28 hours with the wireless charging case.
Leica Cine 1 laser TV has an ultra-short-throw lens that works basically up against a wall
Make use of all the space in your home with the Leica Cine 1 laser TV. Putting new meaning to the term ultra short throw, this innovative laser projector works as close as a hair to your wall. And it delivers a super bright 4K image with full-depth colors and incredible resolution. Boasting the well-known Leica look, it also produces incredible Leica-level picture quality. Its aluminum body includes an automatic dust cover that protects the lens. Additionally, its perforated cover gives you clear sound and optimal ventilation. Moreover, it has a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker for incredible sound quality. Made with triple RGB laser technology, it consumes less energy than most OLED TVs. Furthermore, it should last for more than 25,000 hours. Enjoy large images up to 100” in size, use the Smart TV launcher and internal TV tuner, and play your favorite content on this device.
LG MoodUP refrigerator comes with color-changing LED door panels to lift your mood
Add a party-friendly, mood-lifting addition to your kitchen with the LG MoodUP refrigerator. This fridge does more than you think with its color-changing LED door panels, like lift your mood. In fact, this refrigerator also comes with smart technologies to improve food freshness and convenience. Additionally, it includes built-in speakers that let you enjoy music from your kitchen’s hub. With the LG ThinQ app, you can choose between 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower. You can also customize the appearance of the doors by choosing different themes, including Season, Place, Mood and Pop. The color-changing panels will make user notifications even more colorful. So you’ll get a reminder via a blinking when the door remains open for a longer time than usual.
Withings Body Comp smart scale can also measure the health of your arteries and nerves
Assess the health of your arteries and nerves along with other health parameters using the Withings Body Comp smart scale. Thanks to its sensors and proprietary technology, this smart scale gives you a deeper understanding of yourself. Along with this, the smart scale also offers the Health+ service. This health improvement guide delivers an in-depth biomarker analysis and daily missions. In fact, its cardiovascular insights and Electrodermal Activity Score is what makes this smart scale stand out. Additionally, there’s the multi-frequency bioimpedance analysis. This will give you a better understanding of your physical composition features, such as visceral fat. Together with the app and the deep health analysis features, this smart scale stands out as a device that will not just measure your metrics but also give you a better understanding of where you need to improve.
Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches have innovative dials & hardware
Don a sci-fi-esque accessory: the Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches. A series of solar-powered watches, they have unique dials as well as innovative hardware designs. Moreover, their innovative straps offer versatility for different occasions. In fact, you can select from 2 different color dials—black and white—as well as your preferred strap. The leather strap comes in black and chestnut, and the nylon strap comes in black and pine. Drawing inspiration from the science-fiction-like solar power plant landscape, the Solution-01 watches bring the beauty of solar energy right to your wrist. Overall, this timepiece will fit seamlessly into your everyday setup no matter where your activities take you. And it runs for 6 months on a full charge from any light source, keeping you going.
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen smartwatch is not only durable but also designed for families
Crafted with families in mind, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen smartwatch boasts useful Family Setup features. In fact, you’ll be able to use the Home app, Home Keys, and Wallet to share information. Of course, it also has a swimproof design for the gym and swim practice. And it detects high and low heart rates to keep you healthy. With emergency SOS and fall detection features, it keeps you aware of how both young and old members of your family are doing. Moreover, it boasts the same motion sensors as the Series 8 watch, and it has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. With activity tracking features and multisport workouts, it gives you the fitness features you want. Not only that, but it also has Crash Detection, a medications app, AFib history, and sleep stages. Finally, the color-matched back cases have a sleek new look.
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus standalone soundbar places you in the center of the action
Take your home theater experience one step further with the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus standalone soundbar. This soundbar gives you deep, immersive sound from a compact housing. In fact, the 3D sound is what makes this soundbar stand out from the rest. Additionally, there’s the self-calibration feature that reads a room’s acoustic properties. Based on that, it then positions 7 virtual speakers around the listener, plus 4 more overhead. As a result, you can easily project sound from any corner of the room. This will let you experience the depth, impact, and spaciousness of a movie theatre at home. And this is without any cables or satellite speakers. You can also use the Smart Control app for customizable presets. With Dolby ATMOS, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio, and MPEG-H Audio, this soundbar gives you an immersive experience straight from your couch.
Elvy radiation-blocking phone charger can effectively block 95% of EMF radiation
Improve the way you sleep with the Elvy radiation-blocking phone charger. In fact, it can block 95% of EMF and EMR radiation emitted while charging your phone. Not only that, but it also reduces blue light exposure so you truly get your best night’s sleep yet. Compatible with both iPhone and Android, it uses Qi wireless charging to keep your gadget powered up. Electromagnetic radiation affects the Alpha waves your brain produces at night, causing you to wake up unrefreshed. That’s why Elvy’s shield blocks this radiation while allowing your phone to function as normal. Made with patent-pending technology, it consists of advanced materials and works even with your phone’s case on. You’ll know your phone is charging thanks to Elvy’s LED. Finally, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed!
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0