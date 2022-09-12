Read full article on original website
CSB/SJU Releases 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming Series
COLLEGEVILLE -- Music, dance, comedy and more await you this year at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. The institutions have announced their 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming series. Executive Director Tanya Gertz says she puts a lot of time and research into which artists to bring to...
The Weekender: The Play That Goes Wrong, Pride Week and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is a handful of fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. See GREAT Theatre's performance of The Play That Goes Wrong, enjoy a Van Halen tribute show at Pioneer Place, get a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night, check out a World Premiere movie shot in St. Cloud and celebrate Pride Week in St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
The Ledge In Waite Park Is Hosting A Flannel Fest Event In October
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest event on October 1st. Eventgoers must be 21 to attend. Advance tickets cost $35 or you can pay $40 at the door. The event is slated to run from 4-10 p.m. and will include games, contests and music....
‘Havana Nights’ the Theme for St. Cloud YMCA Promenade
ST. CLOUD -- You're encouraged to dig out your colorful outfits for a fundraiser next week. The 19th annual Promenade fundraiser for the St. Cloud Area YMCA is Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Regency Event Center downtown. The theme this year is Havana Nights. Spokeswoman Diane...
Movie Premiere in Downtown St. Cloud on Friday Night
ST. CLOUD -- A movie that was made right here in central Minnesota will be making its world premiere this Friday night in downtown St. Cloud. Pale Horse Studio's "Waking Night" was written and Directed by Matthew Luczak. He describes the movie as a physiological thriller. He says from the...
Next Week Annual Days of Caring in St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD -- Next week is the annual Days of Caring event with the United Way of Central Minnesota. Director of Volunteer Engagement Mary Krippner says from Monday through Friday they have 460 volunteers registered to work on 61 projects and 26 different nonprofit agencies. Painting the transitional housing at...
Terebinth Refuge To Host 5th Annual RISE Breakfast in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Terebinth Refuge is hosting their annual RISE breakfast later this week. The nonprofit organization aimed to help trafficked woman get out of the lifestyle. This year's theme is restoration. The event will feature a powerful video, testimonies from two survivors and more. The breakfast is the most...
Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday
SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
Stick A Fork In It! Foley Business Transforms Their Sign Into New Landmark
Take a left at the giant brat! You might hear that in Foley now that Grand Champion Meats in town has finished putting up its new sign, which is complete with a large fork adorned with what one can assume is a Grand Champion Brat complete with grill marks on it.
Walk To Defeat ALS This Saturday
ST. CLOUD -- Saturday, September 17th, Whitney Park will host the Walk to Defeat ALS. Anyone living with ALS, family, friends, and caregivers are welcome to walk to raise awareness and raise funds for the fight against the disease. ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a motor neuron disease that...
What Finalist for the Toy Hall of Fame Has a Minnesota Connection?
Every year I get nostalgic when they release the list of finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame. Maybe it's because I'm a little older and a lot of the toys that are finalists are toys I played with. Going through the list always brings me back to a time that was much easier and worries weren't nearly as big as I thought they were.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Initial List of Store Closings
NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list. The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and...
13 Cold Spring Businesses Awarded ‘Main Street’ Grants
COLD SPRING -- Several Cold Spring businesses are getting some grant money to help revitalize their properties. During Tuesday's council meeting, the council was informed they received 13 grant applications and all applicants will be awarded all or close to what they requested. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development awarded...
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
Enjoy A Look at this Year’s “Touch the Truck” in St. Cloud [Gallery]
Nothing warms my heart more than a good community event that benefits a charity, especially when it's as fun as this year's 3rd Annual "Touch the Truck" put on by Minser Chiropractic Clinic. But the icing on the cake was that the proceeds benefitted the Minnesota based organization Indy Foundation and their incredible cause.
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
Gregory Steps Down AT SCSU
ST. CLOUD – SCSU In a statement released Wednesday, Gregory said he is stepping down from the Provost duties to spend more time in a family business. Ten years ago, my wife and best friend of 25 years and I started our second business. At that time, I committed to her that when it became more than a night and weekend job for us to run them, I would step down from my administrative role and transition back to my faculty role. We have hit this point with the businesses a couple of years ago and, although we have been able to maintain the workload over the last couple of years, we have decided it is no longer sustainable.
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
Young Eagles Club Offering Free Plane Rides for Kids on Saturday
ST. CLOUD -- Your kids can get a birds-eye view of the St. Cloud metro area this weekend. The Young Eagles host free airplane rides for kids ages eight to 17 this Saturday. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. You do have to pre-register your kids by going to their website.
Check Out Remy! Beautiful 9 Month Old Pup Up For Adoption
Meet Remy! She's a beautiful pup! Remy came in with her two siblings! Remy has lived mostly outside, but with some patience and training she could get used to an indoor lifestyle. Since she is used to living outside, she is not currently housetrained and will need additional training for that once adopted.
