Hoboken, NJ

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK – By now, you’ve probably seen spotted lanternflies. They’re native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they’ve become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what’s being done to...
City
Hoboken, NJ
Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured in hit-and-run on Staten Island

NEW YORK — An off-duty FDNY emergency medical technician was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Staten Island. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Railroad Avenue near Locust Avenue. The NYPD says a 20-year-old woman was getting into her car, and as she was entering the driver’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
John Stearns, former All-Star catcher, dies at 71

DENVER — John Stearns, a four-time time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, the Mets said. Stearns passed away less than...
QUEENS, NY

