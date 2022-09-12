Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
nypressnews.com
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York and New Jersey
NEW YORK – By now, you’ve probably seen spotted lanternflies. They’re native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they’ve become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what’s being done to...
nypressnews.com
Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, begins walking tour of New York City
NEW YORK — Little Amal, a big doll with an even bigger mission, has arrived in New York City. The 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee represents children fleeing war, violence and persecution. Thursday’s visit to the New York Public Library was part of her 17-day walk through...
nypressnews.com
Gridlock Alert Days: New York City Department of Transportation announces when to expect the worst traffic across the city
NEW YORK — New York City’s Department of Transportation has released the list of Gridlock Alert Days for the rest of the year. Gridlock Alert Days are days when congestion and slow-moving traffic are expected. The full list of Gridlock Alert Days is as follows:. Monday, September 19,...
nypressnews.com
Missing Queens boy 12-year-old Luis Osorio found, borough president says
NEW YORK — A missing Queens boy has been found, the borough president says. Police said 12-year-old Luis Osorio, of Far Rockaway, had been missing since Wednesday morning. He was last seen around 8 a.m. near his school, P.S. 43 on Beach 29th Street. Officials said he has mild...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Joseph Hazelwood, captain in horrendous Exxon Valdez oil spill, dead at 75
The Long Island-based captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground off Alaska in 1989, causing one of the worst environmental disasters in the country’s history — has died, according to reports. Joseph Hazelwood, who lived in Huntington, passed away in July at age 75 after...
nypressnews.com
Nassau County police officers, medics help deliver baby in family’s Baldwin Harbor home
MINEOLA, N.Y. — There was a happy reunion on Long Island on Wednesday. The parents of a newborn thanked the Nassau County police officers and medics who helped deliver the baby last month at their home. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the baby didn’t give her mother more than...
nypressnews.com
Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured in hit-and-run on Staten Island
NEW YORK — An off-duty FDNY emergency medical technician was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Staten Island. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Railroad Avenue near Locust Avenue. The NYPD says a 20-year-old woman was getting into her car, and as she was entering the driver’s...
nypressnews.com
Beloved family dog dies after fight with porcupine in backyard of New Jersey home
MONTAGUE, N.J. — A family in New Jersey is mourning the death of their dog after he got into a fight with a porcupine. Chester, a 9-year-old pit bull-mix, got into a fight with the animal on the deck of his family’s home in Sussex County on Sept. 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Woman choked unconscious on Bronx street by stranger who robs and tries to rape her
A woman was choked unconscious on a Bronx street by a stranger who tried to rape her before running off with her cellphone, police said Thursday. The 24-year-old victim was walking near Bryant Ave. and Jennings St. when she was grabbed from behind just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.
nypressnews.com
John Stearns, former All-Star catcher, dies at 71
DENVER — John Stearns, a four-time time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, the Mets said. Stearns passed away less than...
Comments / 0