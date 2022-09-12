LSU vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for Week 3 matchup

The Tigers are fresh off the first win of the Brian Kelly era after a 65-17 win in their home opener over Southern on Saturday night. LSU will be back at home and look to get to 2-1 on the year when it begins conference play against Mississippi State, which is 2-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs won comfortably in each of their first two games and are coming off a road victory against Arizona in Tucson. The Tigers looked improved in Week 2, but the SEC opener will provide a much tougher challenge.

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The lines

The Tigers opened as a 2.5-point underdog at home, but since then, the line has moved slightly in their favor and the Bulldogs are now favored by just two points as of 10 a.m. CT on Monday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Mississippi State

-2

-110

O 53.5

-110

-145

LSU

-110

U 53.5

-110

+120

Injury Report

Aside from the devastating injury to Maason Smith in Week 1, the Tigers are relatively healthy heading into SEC play. Suspended running back John Emery Jr. is set to make his season debut on Saturday, while Joe Foucha will serve one more game of his four-week suspension.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, has a relatively clean bill of health entering this game.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: September 17, 2022

September 17, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. CT

5 p.m. CT TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

fuboTV (watch here) Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Prediction and best bet

This is a crucial matchup for the Tigers. As disappointing as the performance in Week 1 was, this team has room to improve, and it can take a major step this weekend.

The Bulldogs are always a tough out thanks to their electric passing offense, which should give LSU its secondary’s biggest test yet. Rogers had a big game in a loss last year, and the Tigers will hope for a similar result this time around.

It’s a potential statement game for the offense, which has looked much better since the second half of the FSU game. Emery’s return should help in the run game, and Jayden Daniels had a much better passing performance against Southern.

I think this one is going to be very close, and Vegas has the spread nailed here. This matchup is as close as it gets to a toss-up, but I’m just not ready to pick the Tigers after they beat the brakes off an FCS team.

Prediction: Mississippi State 33, LSU 28

