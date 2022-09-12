ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for Week 3 matchup

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbkU3_0hs59jLR00

The Tigers are fresh off the first win of the Brian Kelly era after a 65-17 win in their home opener over Southern on Saturday night. LSU will be back at home and look to get to 2-1 on the year when it begins conference play against Mississippi State, which is 2-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs won comfortably in each of their first two games and are coming off a road victory against Arizona in Tucson. The Tigers looked improved in Week 2, but the SEC opener will provide a much tougher challenge.

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The lines

The Tigers opened as a 2.5-point underdog at home, but since then, the line has moved slightly in their favor and the Bulldogs are now favored by just two points as of 10 a.m. CT on Monday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Mississippi State

-2

-110

O 53.5

-110

-145

LSU

-110

U 53.5

-110

+120

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Injury Report

Aside from the devastating injury to Maason Smith in Week 1, the Tigers are relatively healthy heading into SEC play. Suspended running back John Emery Jr. is set to make his season debut on Saturday, while Joe Foucha will serve one more game of his four-week suspension.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, has a relatively clean bill of health entering this game.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Prediction and best bet

This is a crucial matchup for the Tigers. As disappointing as the performance in Week 1 was, this team has room to improve, and it can take a major step this weekend.

The Bulldogs are always a tough out thanks to their electric passing offense, which should give LSU its secondary’s biggest test yet. Rogers had a big game in a loss last year, and the Tigers will hope for a similar result this time around.

It’s a potential statement game for the offense, which has looked much better since the second half of the FSU game. Emery’s return should help in the run game, and Jayden Daniels had a much better passing performance against Southern.

I think this one is going to be very close, and Vegas has the spread nailed here. This matchup is as close as it gets to a toss-up, but I’m just not ready to pick the Tigers after they beat the brakes off an FCS team.

Prediction: Mississippi State 33, LSU 28

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
d1sportsnet.com

Joey Olsen commits to USC

4 star tight end Joey Olsen has committed to Southern Cal. The 6-5, 200 pound Olsen, from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego OR, chose USC over 11 offers. He is rated the No. 10 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 172 overall. September 15, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily South

Visiting This Baton Rouge Bar and Restaurant Is A Game Day Tradition For LSU Fans

Game day is no small matter in the South. From over-the-top tailgates to must-eat foods and peculiar traditions, fall Saturdays offer something for everyone to love. Every season, thousands of football fans flock to college towns across the South to join in on the revelry. In Oxford, Mississippi, you're doing something wrong if you don't pay a visit to The Grove. In Auburn, Alabama, all big wins must end with the rolling of Toomer's Corner. And in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, great game days begin and end at The Chimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
WAFB.com

La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill

Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wcbi.com

Cross Construction begins in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road. In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around. Construction is...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sports Betting#Basketball Betting#College Betting#American Football Betting#Best Bet#College Football#Tigers#Bulldogs#Sec#Betmgm
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Commercial Dispatch

Education: SHS names 2022 homecoming court

Students at Starkville High School celebrated their homecoming all last week, and ended the week before the game with the naming of the homecoming court including naming the king and queen. Indya Sparks was named the SHS homecoming queen, and Chris Hayes was named the SHS homecoming king on Friday at the Greensboro Center.
STARKVILLE, MS
brparents.com

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair started in 1965 as more of a tradeshow than what it is today. The fair served as the Jaycee organization’s main fundraising project. Over the years, it has gone through many changes in ownership from its origins with the Jaycee organization to now with the fairground’s property being transferred to the Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission. Despite these changes, one thing remains the same and it is how important this event remains to Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas. After a hiatus due to Covid, the fair is excited to be back and with a new location at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center where they are excited to once again provide a place for families to have fun and, as chairman Cliff Barton expresses, “Come out and make a memory that will last a lifetime.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
FSU
brproud.com

Truck ends up on top of guardrail on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police was called to a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-10 East just passed the Siegen Ln. and found a truck had crashed into a guardrail. No vehicle occupants were present when troopers arrived at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building

The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task

Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy