The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Minnesota

Sister: Tuesday was "good day" for injured Brainerd football player Conner Erickson

BRAINERD, Minn. -- A Brainerd high school senior in the hospital after suffering an apparent head injury on the football field is showing encouraging signs of recovery, according to family.Conner Erickson, 17, has undergone brain surgery. Erickson's sister shared an update on CaringBridge, saying Tuesday was "a good day for Conner."She said he has gotten a good response from the neuro assessment. And his coaches stopped by and brought letters from the rest of the team.She said he was able to get his hair combed and washed up and "looks more and more like our Conner."His team still doesn't know how it...
BRAINERD, MN
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Packers.com

Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Bears home opener Sunday night

Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday night's home opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, the first regular season game at Lambeau Field. Kickoff Weekend festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the Kickoff Weekend concert event, presented by SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, Polaris and American Family Insurance. The concert will feature multi-GRAMMY award-winning band Train, in the parking lot on the northwest side of Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
