Read full article on original website
Related
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player off ventilator; family shares first words
Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn took a “huge step” this week, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was removed from a ventilator Monday and celebrated breathing on his own again with the first words: “roll tide.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Admits Wrong Call, Jalen Hurts Should Have Been Penalized
Jalen Hurts intentionally grounded the football, and should have been called for a penalty.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
NFL・
Sister: Tuesday was "good day" for injured Brainerd football player Conner Erickson
BRAINERD, Minn. -- A Brainerd high school senior in the hospital after suffering an apparent head injury on the football field is showing encouraging signs of recovery, according to family.Conner Erickson, 17, has undergone brain surgery. Erickson's sister shared an update on CaringBridge, saying Tuesday was "a good day for Conner."She said he has gotten a good response from the neuro assessment. And his coaches stopped by and brought letters from the rest of the team.She said he was able to get his hair combed and washed up and "looks more and more like our Conner."His team still doesn't know how it...
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
WATCH: Kevin O'Connell breaks down Harrison Smith interception
There really is a new era inside TCO Performance Center with the new regime. Head coach Kevin O’Connell led his team to a 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers and there were many great plays from the game. With the Vikings radio network color commentator Pete Bercich, O’Connell...
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee praises Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: ‘He might be a damn mastermind’
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 23-7 loss to Vikings in Week 1
The Green Bay Packers opened the 2022 season with a disappointing 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Matt LaFleur’s team fell behind 17-0 at halftime and 20-0 at one point in the second half and failed to mount a comeback late despite a few opportunities to get back into the game.
Packers.com
Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Bears home opener Sunday night
Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday night's home opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, the first regular season game at Lambeau Field. Kickoff Weekend festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the Kickoff Weekend concert event, presented by SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, Polaris and American Family Insurance. The concert will feature multi-GRAMMY award-winning band Train, in the parking lot on the northwest side of Lambeau Field.
A Closer Look at the Vikings with 5 Questions
Is Justin Jefferson the best WR in the NFL, and more questions and answers with Will Ragatz, SI's Inside the Vikings publisher
Minnesota Timberwolves Make Exciting Announcement
On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms.
Vikings Sign Former Concordia St. Paul Star Chris Garrett to Practice Squad
Garrett, an outside linebacker drafted by the Rams last year, fills Janarius Robinson's spot.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 1