Some Mountain Fire evacuation orders reduced
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders caused by the Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County have been reduced to warnings. The sheriff’s office said zones SIS-5102-C, SIS-5203-1 and SIS-5102-D are now in evacuation warnings. SIS-5102-A has been removed from an evacuation warning. Zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203-B remain under an...
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
thetrek.co
Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1
Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Coyote Fire in Siskiyou County fully contained
DORRIS, Calif. - The Coyote Fire, which has been burning to the southeast of the community of Dorris in Siskiyou County for the past six days, has been fully contained. According to CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, the 297-acre fire that broke out just before 3 p.m. on September 7 was fully contained at approximately 7:19 p.m. on Tuesday.
norsenotes.com
Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California
Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
Mount Shasta Herald
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild Friday, but wet & cooler conditions are ahead!
Looks like you may want to throw on a jacket and grab your sunglasses on your way out the door again Friday. We'll have fairly similar conditions to Thursday today, but our high temperatures will end up a little warmer. We have a weak area of low pressure off the coast and a ridge of high pressure to our east driving our mild conditions today. Air quality is mostly in the moderate to good range, but the upper foothills of Butte County into southern Plumas County are reporting unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality early today. Air quality impacts will spread to the north early today, with some modest impacts in areas of valley in Butte and Tehama Counties this evening. We have clear but hazy skies overhead to start your Friday, and we'll be sunny but hazy through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our higher elevations this morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south to around 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will end up a little lower than Thursday, but our fire danger will remain in the moderate range. High temperatures are projected to end up a couple of degrees warmer for most of our region Friday, but they are projected to remain below average for this date. Valley areas will climb into the 82 to 90 degree range this afternoon, while foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the upper 60's to lower 80's later today. Some haze and smoke will be possible this evening, and that may impact air quality for anyone heading out to high school football games Friday evening.
actionnewsnow.com
Friday, September 16th Fire Danger Forecast
Temperatures will stay below average, humidity will end up slightly lower, and winds will be modest across northern California Friday. That will leave us with moderate fire danger to end your work week.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KTVL
Several evacuation zones lifted for Rum Creek fire, now 80% contained
A sprinkling rain on Sunday and Monday has helped to cool the Rum Creek fire, preventing its spread and increasing containment to 80%. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuation warnings for several zones. Firefighters are largely engaged in patrolling the fire's perimeter, putting out hot spots and collecting...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild through Friday, but MAJOR changes are ahead
You might want to throw on a jacket and you'll be needing your sunglasses before you head out the door Thursday. We have some thin clouds brushing over northern California overnight, but are expected to have sunny to mostly sunny skies through your Thursday. We will still have some hazy conditions overhead, so it won't just exclusively be sunshine across our region today. Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range across our region to start the day, but we could see slightly bigger impacts tracking north into the foothills and Sierra through mid day. Improving air quality is expected as winds pick up this afternoon. We have a weak area of low pressure off the coast and another to our north that are keeping our high temperatures well below average, but our temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer for most of our region this afternoon. We'll also have light winds in the morning, but the low pressure in our region will drive another day of south winds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are running fairly close to what we had to start your Wednesday early this morning. Valley areas are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's, foothill areas are in the 40's to 50's and our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. The modest winds, below average temperatures and slightly higher humidity values will all combine to result in moderate fire danger across northern California Thursday. Our high temperatures are projected to end up a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, but will still end up around 5 to 10 degrees below average this afternoon. Valley areas will top out in the upper 70's to mid 80's, while foothill and mountain areas range from the 60's to upper 70's. It's going to be a little breezy this evening, but conditions should be great for anyone hoping to head out to the Thursday Night Market in Chico.
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Southern California Hit With Earthquake Day After Mudslides Trap Dozens
Los Angeles County Fire Department had to deploy two Firehawk helicopters to rescue people trapped by a mudslide.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect located, apprehended in Oregon
The suspect, described as a white male adult with a thin build and beard, has committed several violent felonies from Salt Lake City, UT, to Elko, Nevada.
activenorcal.com
Lake Tahoe Air Quality Reaches Hazardous 700+ AQI Due to Nearby Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire burning just west of Lake Tahoe is sending a lot of smoke into Northern California and Nevada. Right in line with the air flow is Lake Tahoe, which saw extremely poor air quality on Sunday, sometimes reaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 700+. The Mosquito Fire...
