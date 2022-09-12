Read full article on original website
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
Hot now and getting hotter next week
Warm and humid conditions are back. Hotter air is ahead for next week. -- Rich Segal
Jurassic Empire interactive display lands at Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas — Dinosaurs roamed freely in the Longview Mall parking lot Wednesday as workers prepared for a prehistoric experience. Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, brings more than 50 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, many of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching vehicle.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location
There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
East Texans Speak Up And Say These Restaurants Are Worth The Wait
If there's one thing that East Texans love - that would be eating out. Just take a drive down Tyler's Broadway Ave. or Loop 281 in Longview or along Jackson St. in Jacksonville, Texas and you'll literally see a hundred different restaurants serving up all kinds of foods. At times,...
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love
There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital
We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location. “This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
SPCA of East Texas: Skelly
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas came by East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off a very cute 5-month-old chihuahua. Skelly is a play full pup who was a part of a group 29 chihuahuas first taken in by a veteran. The SPCA stepped up and took in 19 of them, including Skelly.
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
