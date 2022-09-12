ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle

Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
FRISCO, TX
Different landscape: Poteet turns attention to district play against new district foes

With district play on the horizon, Poteet is looking at a very different landscape than the one it faced in recent years. The Pirates have been grouped with eight other Dallas ISD programs, many of which they held a large enrollment advantage on and they seized that to extend their streak of consecutive playoff appearances to 10 in a row.
POTEET, TX
Celina, TX
Celina, TX
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley

After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9. Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the...
PLANO, TX
Prosper ISD to open third high school in Fall 2023

The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
PROSPER, TX
It's back! Coppell ISD Homecoming Parade returns after two-year break

The Coppell High School Homecoming Parade is making its return after a two-year hiatus, previously unable to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, CISD Student Council Advisors Benjamin Stroud and William Harrington are organizing the parade. Stroud’s favorite part about the parade is getting all of CISD involved and he said there is “a sense of cohesive enjoyment.”
COPPELL, TX
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
CARROLLTON, TX
Pride Frisco to host inaugural block party Oct. 8

Pride Frisco will host its inaugural block part on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3251 Main Street. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, entertainment, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and over 50 vendors.
FRISCO, TX
Mesquite ISD plans its upcoming events as it grows its Read Play Talk program

Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year. Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.
MESQUITE, TX
McKinney to host Mexican Independence Day celebration on Sept. 17

The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St. The day-long, family-friendly event includes live music, dance and theater performances, food trucks, swimming, and ticketed boxing tournament.
MCKINNEY, TX
City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland

A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
FRISCO, TX
Celina business hits: Helping Hands of Celina hosts fundraiser and more updates

Helping Hands of Celina is hosting a Thanksgiving fundraiser through the Honeybaked Ham Co. that will help the organization as it supports student needs. The nonprofit works to provide onsite campus closets as well as clothing, shoes and toiletries for students. It also serves as a resource for adoptive/foster families and single parents.
CELINA, TX
Solar co-op launches for Plano residents to go solar together

Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN), in partnership with Plano Solar Advocates and TX Interfaith Power and Light, announced the launch of the Plano Solar Co-op to help Plano residents go solar on Sept. 12. Not only was this Texas’ hottest summer on record, but electricity rates have gone up...
PLANO, TX

