Still undefeated! See more than 50 photos from Frisco Emerson's win over Mt. Pleasant
In its first varsity season, the Frisco Emerson football team continues to make history as it remains undefeated with a 34-17 win over Mt. Pleasant Thursday night at Toyota Stadium. The Mavericks, led by quarterback Daryl Shelton's three rushing touchdowns and another score through the air, improve to 4-0 —...
Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle
Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
Preparing for the grind: Reedy regroups to down The Colony in four sets
FRISCO – The Frisco Reedy volleyball team came into Tuesday’s home match against The Colony with an 11-10 record. But the Lions’ record isn’t a true indicator as to how well they’ve performed this season. In order to prepare for the grind of District 9-5A,...
Different landscape: Poteet turns attention to district play against new district foes
With district play on the horizon, Poteet is looking at a very different landscape than the one it faced in recent years. The Pirates have been grouped with eight other Dallas ISD programs, many of which they held a large enrollment advantage on and they seized that to extend their streak of consecutive playoff appearances to 10 in a row.
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley
After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9. Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the...
Prosper ISD to open third high school in Fall 2023
The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
It's back! Coppell ISD Homecoming Parade returns after two-year break
The Coppell High School Homecoming Parade is making its return after a two-year hiatus, previously unable to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, CISD Student Council Advisors Benjamin Stroud and William Harrington are organizing the parade. Stroud’s favorite part about the parade is getting all of CISD involved and he said there is “a sense of cohesive enjoyment.”
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
Lakeside Journal business updates: City Council, Fall Clean-up announced, 633 run registration
The Colony’s next City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Colony City Hall. This meeting comes shortly after The Colony just passed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and lowered the tax rate by 1/4 of a cent.
Pride Frisco to host inaugural block party Oct. 8
Pride Frisco will host its inaugural block part on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3251 Main Street. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, entertainment, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and over 50 vendors.
Mesquite ISD plans its upcoming events as it grows its Read Play Talk program
Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year. Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.
Celina moves forward on three major development projects following council approval
Celina's City Council met Tuesday evening for its regular meeting and approved a number of items, including a tax rate and budget, zoning items and agreements for major future developments in the city. Here's a rundown of three of those developments and where they stand today:
Townhome development could be coming near McKinney's Towne Lake Recreation Area
A townhomes development could soon be coming to a roughly 6-acre spot in McKinney. On Tuesday, McKinney’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval for an item that would allow for townhomes on land just north of Wilson Creek Parkway and east of McKinney High School.
McKinney to host Mexican Independence Day celebration on Sept. 17
The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St. The day-long, family-friendly event includes live music, dance and theater performances, food trucks, swimming, and ticketed boxing tournament.
City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland
A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
Celina business hits: Helping Hands of Celina hosts fundraiser and more updates
Helping Hands of Celina is hosting a Thanksgiving fundraiser through the Honeybaked Ham Co. that will help the organization as it supports student needs. The nonprofit works to provide onsite campus closets as well as clothing, shoes and toiletries for students. It also serves as a resource for adoptive/foster families and single parents.
McKinney business hits: Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch announces memberships for sale and more updates
As Life Time gets set to bring its 12th destination to DFW metro later this fall in McKinney, the company will soon operate 29 Life Time locations in the state. Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch now has Founders’ Memberships available for the club that will be located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch golf course.
Frisco business hits: Texas Health Frisco award, Kroger grand 'reopening' and more updates
Texas Health Hospital Frisco’s Environmental Services is a recipient of the Department of the Year award from the Association for Health Care Environment (AHE). The national honor recognizes high-level work maintaining a hospital’s safety and cleanliness and its continued commitment to customer satisfaction. Texas Health Frisco’s award is...
Seeking employment? Mark your calendars to attend the Metrocrest Community Job Fair Sept.19
Looking for a job? The Carrollton Public Library will host the Metrocrest Community Job Fair on Monday, September 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library, located at 1700 Keller Springs Road. Preregistration is requested for this free event, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the...
Solar co-op launches for Plano residents to go solar together
Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN), in partnership with Plano Solar Advocates and TX Interfaith Power and Light, announced the launch of the Plano Solar Co-op to help Plano residents go solar on Sept. 12. Not only was this Texas’ hottest summer on record, but electricity rates have gone up...
