ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II dies: When is the funeral; what happens before then?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wgixm_0hs51MWW00

The final funeral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II have been released by Buckingham Palace.

The funeral for the queen, who died Thursday in Scotland, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. local time.

From Buckingham Palace and the BBC, here is the updated schedule of the ongoing celebration of the life of Elizabeth II.

Monday

· At 2:35 p.m., Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where it will remain on view for 24 hours to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

· At 2:55 p.m., the coffin will be taken inside the cathedral, and King Charles and other members of the royal family will attend a service reflecting on the queen’s life.

· At 5:40 p.m., King Charles and Camilla will hear condolences from the Scottish Parliament.

· At 7:20 p.m., the king and other royal family members will hold a vigil at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

· The third leg of the queen’s final ceremonial journey, during which her coffin will be flown to London, begins Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday

· Early in the day, the King and Camilla will visit Belfast where he will meet Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP.

· Charles and Camilla will then meet with religious leaders and attend a prayer service at St Anne’s Cathedral, before returning to London.

· The Queen’s coffin will be moved from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh airport, and then by plane to RAF Northolt. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will accompany her.

· The coffin is expected to arrive in London shortly before 7 p.m. and will then travel to Buckingham Palace, where it will be met by the King and Camilla.

Wednesday

· The Queen’s coffin will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall shortly after 2 p.m., where it will lie in state for four days.

· Crowds will be able to watch the procession through central London — along Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

· The Imperial State Crown will sit atop the coffin and it will be carried on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. The King and members of the royal family will walk behind on a journey that will take 38 minutes.

· Once in Westminster Hall, the coffin will rest on a raised platform. Each corner of the platform will be guarded 24 hours a day by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.

· Members of the public will be able to view the Queen’s coffin beginning at 5 p.m. Westminster Hall will remain open 24 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

Thursday

· The day marks the first of four full days that the Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall.

Friday

· As the Queen’s coffin lies in state for the second full day in Westminster Hall, the King and Camilla will travel to Wales.

Saturday

· The Queen’s coffin will lie in state for the third full day in Westminster Hall.

Sunday

· The Queen’s coffin will lie in state for the fourth full day in Westminster Hall. Britain will observe a nationwide minute of silence for a “moment of reflection” on Sunday, the eve of the queen’s funeral.

Monday

· The coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, set to begin at 11 a.m.

· Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, from where it will travel to Windsor.

· The state hearse will then take the coffin along the Long Walk to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Chapel, where a committal service will take place.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why isn’t Harry wearing his military uniform at queen’s services?

Prince Harry will not be wearing his military uniform during services for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to his spokesperson. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen’s state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
960 The Ref

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

LONDON — (AP) — The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporary halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Live updates: Turkey sends planeloads of flowers for funeral

ISTANBUL — Planeloads of Turkish carnations are headed to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next Monday. Flower producers in southern Turkey are working to meet high demand for the event in London. Turkish Cargo said Friday that after the queen’s death last week orders for...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Live updates: David Beckham joins the queue to pay respects

LONDON — Soccer great David Beckham has joined the miles-long queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state. People spotted the former England captain in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime on Friday. He is believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.m. and to have lined up for more than 10 hours with thousands of others.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Live updates: Queen's funeral police effort is biggest ever

LONDON — London police say Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said Friday that the massive police operation surpasses even the 2012 Olympics, which were held in the British capital, and the celebrations earlier this year of the queen’s 70 years on the throne.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Royal Artillery#Royal Horse Artillery#Uk#The Scottish Parliament#State#Raf Northolt
960 The Ref

Live updates: Public view queen's coffin in ancient hall

LONDON — Members of the public who have waited outside for many hours are now being let into Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin, which is lying in state there. People are filing past each side of the coffin, most pausing for a brief...
U.K.
960 The Ref

Live updates: Prince says procession aroused Diana memories

LONDON — Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind the coffin of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was “challenging” and brought back memories of the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana. William and his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, spent almost an hour...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
960 The Ref

Stories of UK's disappearing World War II generation

LONDON — (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder that the World War II generation is aging. Like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays, and a steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

New Zealand republic debate complicated by Māori treaty

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has reignited debate in New Zealand about whether it should continue recognizing Britain's monarch as its symbolic head of state or take the final step toward independence by becoming a republic. But there remains...
AUSTRALIA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy