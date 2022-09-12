Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
New Toyota Problem This Experienced Mechanic Has Never Seen Before!
Here’s the latest on a new problem you might find with your Toyota or Lexus vehicle that you can head off with a simple inspection to avoid a sudden and expensive repair. Plus, some common expensive Lexus LS430 problems you will want to be aware of before considering buying a used one.
Top 4 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Toyota Highlander
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is a good SUV. Is it right for you? The post Top 4 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Toyota Highlander appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota GR Supra
When the Toyota GR Supra launched a few years ago, diehard enthusiasts were furious that it wasn't available with a manual transmission option. After three model years on sale, Toyota has answered those demands, offering the 2023 GR Supra with a six-speed manual on all six-cylinder models. We've driven aftermarket efforts before, but this is the first time you've been able to get the A90 Supra from the factory with three pedals.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Proves Toyota Isn't Boring
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla's I3 sends 300 hp through a six-speed manual transmission to a standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota's GR Corolla starts at $36,995 for its Core Grade but jumps to $43,995 for the Circuit Edition and $50,995 for the ultra-limited Morizo Edition. The hot hatch goes on sale...
Who Needs a Trailer? Airstream Unveils a New Camper Van Designed for Off-the-Grid Road Trips
Have you been wanting to give van life a try, but weren’t sure where to start? Airstream’s latest camper might be just what you’re looking for. The biggest name in campers and trailers has just unveiled its latest model, the Rangeline Touring Coach. The new van has been outfitted with everything you need to hit the road for extended periods of time. The Rangeline is Airstream’s first Class B motorhome built on the Ram ProMaster 3500 commercial van chassis (its other models are based on the ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter). Thanks to this, every single examples comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 connected to...
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
What Comes With a 2022 Honda Pilot Touring?
Find out why the 2022 Honda Pilot Touring is one of the best value-packed three-row SUVs available. The post What Comes With a 2022 Honda Pilot Touring? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
2023 Chrysler 300C Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The new Chrysler 300C is revealed! You can read all about it in our 2023 Chrysler 300C debut post. The Chrysler 300 is on its way to a well-deserved retirement as 2023 is expected to be the fullsize sedan's final year. It's going out with a proverbial bang by featuring a more powerful engine over the standard model’s 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 363 hp (271 kW) and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm). The teaser campaign has strongly suggested the 300C will be coming back as a limited-run special edition.
Gear Patrol
Hang, Mount, Brace and Build Like a Champ with the 8 Best Screwdriver Sets of 2022
There are a few tools that every household should have — most of which are handy when it comes to quick DIY repairs, hanging and mounting art and shelves, and even building furniture (like that dresser you got from IKEA). They include things like hammers, tape measures, pliers, wrenches, etc. But the king of them all (and the type you'll probably turn to most) is the screwdriver.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Rightly Called The ’Mad Boy’
When you think of custom cruiser motorcycles, Germany barely comes to mind. However, if you look a bit deeper into the country, there is no shortage of Harley-Davidson fans and even custom Harley shops, one of which is Duesseldorf. Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy By H-D Duesseldorf. The maker built the...
Is Buying a Used Hybrid Worth It? Battery Life Questions Answered
Form hybrid battery life to whether it's possible to find a good used hybrid car, we answer your questions about used hybrids. Read here to find out more. The post Is Buying a Used Hybrid Worth It? Battery Life Questions Answered appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
thespruce.com
How to Prepare Your Home and Garage for an Electric Vehicle
Electric vehicles are quiet, clean, and have a longer driving range than ever before. With zero tailpipe emissions, their carbon footprint is exponentially smaller than that of gas-consuming vehicles. Electric vehicles are the future, too. California plans to implement a ban on the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 and...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Was Finally Put to the Test
We have more clues about the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport. See what the Honda Pilot TrailSport will bring to the table. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Was Finally Put to the Test appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
New Solution Could Save EV Owners Thousands On Home Charger Installations
For many homeowners, adding an electric vehicle car charger at home is cost prohibitive due to needed service upgrades. A new product may make adding the circuit dramatically more affordable. For about half of American homes, simply adding a Level 2 circuit for an EV is impractical. The electrical service...
