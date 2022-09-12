Read full article on original website
Madison Love Named SFCC Softball Assistant Coach
State Fair Community College Softball Head Coach Michele Rupard has announced Madison Love as the Roadrunners assistant softball coach. She will serve as the pitching and hitting coach. Love was a standout pitcher and position player at SFCC during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. As a sophomore, Love helped SFCC to a 26-24 record, the best record in the history of the program.
SFCC, Childs Safe Offers Basketball Clinic For Area Youth
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) women and men’s basketball team, along with the softball team, hosted the “For the Kids Basketball Clinic” in conjunction with Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc. on Saturday, September 10 inside the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center with approximately 100 individuals participating.
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique name
Peculiar, Missouri (Jan. 1942).Vachon, John, 1914-1975, photographer, via picryl.com. The last time I was in Peculiar was when my daughter was playing competitive softball and had a game there. You have to agree that it's an interesting name for small city.
S-C’s Archives Awarded Bronze Award from Jostens
The staff of Smith-Cotton High School’s yearbook, Archives, has been awarded the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level. According to Jostens, the National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes “engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy."
SFCC Foundation Adds Travis Jobe to Board of Directors
The State Fair Community College Foundation announced the appointment of Travis Jobe to its board of directors. He will be serving a three-year term. The board consists of 20 members, some of whom are SFCC alumni. Jobe graduated from Missouri Valley College with a bachelor’s and earned a Master’s in...
New Pediatrician Joins Bothwell Medical Team
Dr. Brieanna Kroeger has returned home and joined Bothwell TLC Pediatrics as a general pediatrician. Kroeger will care for children ages birth to 18 treating their routine illnesses and health conditions and providing wellness checkups. She will also care for newborns in the hospital and authorize hospital admissions when necessary.
abc17news.com
Blair Oaks Board of Education removes transgender policy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Blair Oaks Board of Education removed a policy related to transgender students at its meeting Tuesday night. The board voted to remove policy 2115, which allowed students to choose a name and pronoun by which they identify and to dress according to their gender identity. The policy also allowed students to use bathrooms according to their gender or that are gender-neutral.
Warrensburg Parks & Rec Hosting Community Job Fair
Warrensburg Parks & Rec is hosting a Community Job Fair today from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 East Gay Street. Local Warrensburg businesses and organizations are now hiring and ready to help you make your next career decision. There will be over 20 employers at...
Sedalia Park Board Votes to Keep Pool Rates The Same
The Sedalia Park Board made a decision concerning special consideration for the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team using the Heckart Community Pool at a board meeting Thursday night. And that decision was to stay with the current rates charged for pool usage. And that rate for the Bandits, by the way, is 75 percent subsidized.
Sedalia City Council Members Attending MML Conference
Nearly 700 of Missouri’s local municipal officials have gathered for the 88th Missouri Municipal League's annual conference at Margaritaville Lake Resort, located at 494 Tan Tara Estate Drive at Lake of the Ozarks. Officials set the MML policy for the following year at the annual business meeting, in addition...
Summer’s Pharmacy Hosting Sensory-Inclusive Vaccination Event
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has partnered with Kulture City and Summer's Pharmacy to hold a sensory-inclusive vaccination event on Friday, September 16 in Sedalia and Warrensburg. Vicky Davidson, executive director for the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council is quoted in the MDHSS release as saying, "We are...
kjluradio.com
Former JCPS employee receives $1 million settlement in lawsuit
A former employee with the Jefferson City School District will receive more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed against the district five years ago. In 2017, Tammy Ferry filed a lawsuit against the district, alleging she was subjected to retaliation, sex discrimination and a hostile work environment. Ferry...
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UCM Presents Studio Theatre One-Act Plays
University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a night of Studio Theatre One-Acts at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 16, and 17 in the Nickerson Black Box Theatre located on the first floor of Nickerson Hall. These one-acts are performed, directed, and designed entirely by UCM students. The...
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
Funeral Announcements for Sept. 12, 2022
A memorial graveside service and burial for Madison E. Mitchell, 28, of Sedalia, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Graveside service for Jack William Wadkins, 83, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept....
lakeexpo.com
Camden County Fairgrounds? Local Group With Big Plans Buying 60 Acres In Camdenton
The Camden County Ag & Youth Enrichment Council (CCAYEC) has agreed to acquire 60 acres just south of the square in Camdenton to build a venue for community events, including a creating a space for the Camden County Fair. CCAYEC's proposed plans include a Livestock Barn and Show Arena, an...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR SEVERAL WANTED INDIVIDUALS
The Warrensburg Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three wanted individuals. The Warrensburg is searching for 29-year-old Christopher Leadingham, 39-year-old Kelly Walden, and 43-year-old Anthony Love. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is urged to contact the Warrensburg Police Department;...
Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
