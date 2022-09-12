Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Three Fires In A Week Keeping Emergency Crews Busy
Newburgh emergency crews arrived to the scene of a house fire already taken over by flames just after 4:00 this morning. This was in the 300 block of W. Posey Street between Jefferson and Madison Streets. Mutual aide was called and had the fire tapped out by 6:45. The occupants...
104.1 WIKY
Large House Fire On Evansville’s West Side
A large structure fire on Evansville’s west side brought fire crews to the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane around 8:30 Thursday night. A second unit was dispatched to help with taking control of the fire. Two people were in the home and made it out safely. Officials say...
104.1 WIKY
Father is Arrested After Investigation Of Daughter’s Death
A death investigation led by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a Posey County father. Dispatch received a call on September 8 from a home on East 5th Street regarding an unresponsive 9 month old. The infant was transported to an Evansville...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Arrested in Connection With Shooting
Owensboro Police have located the person believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. Officials say 23 year old Michael Hines and his victim were arguing when Hines fired several rounds shooting the man twice. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.
104.1 WIKY
Rape Suspect Turns Himself In
A Henderson man, 38 year old Michael Green, turned himself in to police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case that also involves 35 year old Amy Hudnall. A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this week. The warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult.
104.1 WIKY
Vanderburgh Humane Society May Have To Take Drastic Measures
Overcrowding within the Vanderburgh Humane Society has put them in a tough spot with the possibility of euthanizing cats and dogs for more space. Officials say they haven’t been put in this position for almost three years. Employees say they are overworked with having to take care of over...
104.1 WIKY
Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Shooting
Police are looking for three men involved in an overnight shooting on East Maryland Street near North First Avenue in Evansville. The victim was found by officers with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to live. Police say they have a K-9 tracking the...
