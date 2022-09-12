Gluten-free bakery arrives in Wilsonville

Sourdough bakery next to Corner Coffee Shoppe reopens with new focus on gluten-free offerings.

Nancy Faubel pulls three large loaves of bread from the oven. They billow over the tops of their pans, big enough to be sliced into sandwich bread.

It seems simple enough — make the dough, bake the bread, turn it into a sandwich — but these loaves have a secret: they're gluten-free, and a staple in Faubel's new gluten-free bakery.

"Two years of trial and error," Faubel said of her creation.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Faubel to close her sourdough bakery , a "sister store" to Corner Coffee Shoppe, Faubel saw an opportunity to cater to Wilsonville's gluten-free crowd. Sourdough operations shifted to the Corner Coffee Shoppe kitchen and the bakery was reopened to serve exclusively gluten-free goods.

Having a separate space for gluten-free baking allows her to avoid cross-contamination, she said.

Faubel spent two years perfecting each recipe to make her gluten-free offerings expansive, delicious and up-to-date with current flavor trends. She also asks her customers what they'd like to see arrive in her glass display case next, and now offers a variety of options inspired by customer feedback. This includes the Moroccan chicken wrap, which made its debut on the menu after customers expressed a desire for grab-and-go lunch options.

"The customer aspect of it is one of the highlights," she said. "We're really customer-based here. It isn't about what I like. It's about what they want."

Public perceptions of gluten-free food tasting worse than other food have made some customers apprehensive, Faubel said, but once she gets someone to try it, they usually come back.

"I think gluten-free has a bad rap," said Faubel. "Years ago it wasn't that good, but it's come a long way since then."

Better ingredients are available now, she said, like the gluten-free flour she gets from Bob's Red Mill. It's a lot easier to make gluten-free cuisine now, and desire for gluten-free goods has increased, too.

Although the bakery has only been open for six weeks, it already has regulars.

Rosemary Cor visits the bakery every Thursday to get a small goodie for herself after her weekly spa treatments. This week, she went for the almond torte after trying it on a prior visit. Fluffy, sweet and garnished with sliced almonds, Cor said it's the best almond torte she's ever had.

"I've been gluten-free for 10 years, and still didn't find any good stores," Cor said. "But then I took home a loaf of her bread — I don't know how she does it."

A baker herself, Cor said she could never get her gluten-free creations to taste as good as Faubel's.

"This is something the community needs so badly. So many of us are gluten intolerant," Cor said.