Health

Janet Rovak
3d ago

I don’t care what type of health care facilities you work at, if you worked during coronavirus, you deserve the bonus & are a front line worker , this is why healthcare is so short staff

Doggone Right
3d ago

Wait now, Governor Kathy Hochul worked very hard this past year to make it safer for thugs and criminals to victimize NY citizens. She even passed bail reform laws so if the thugs get caught, they won't be inconvenienced with jail. They will be back on the same street within 2 hours. She also passed a law removing gender based names used by the government. So that manhole cover in your street is now a people hole cover. So as you can see, she doesn't have time to help Frontline Healthcare workers. Did I mention that you can no longer call a violent felon in prison an inmate... Kathy Hochul felt it hurt their feelings, so they are now incarcerated persons. Yep, it's busy work to be a pro-crime governor.

Jennifer Chapman
3d ago

This not only effects the care facilities but also the home workers as well. we Hospice and home health care workers were deemed essential throughout the whole COVID pedemic. we still had to go to each patient just like the ones in the facilities. This is rediculas!!

