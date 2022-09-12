Read full article on original website
yonkerstimes.com
Luchese Mobsters from Westchester Arrested for Running Illegal Gambling
Charges Against Luchese Crime Family Solider Anthony Villani From Elmsford that He Ran Rhino Sports for 16 Years Include. On September 14, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging six defendants for their roles overseeing and operating a large-scale illegal, online gambling business under the protection of the Luchese organized crime family. In operation for more than 15 years, the gambling business known as “Rhino Sports,” utilized an offshore website and dozens of bookmakers in the New York area to take millions in illegal sports bets.
3 From Westchester Charged In illegal Gambling Operation Allegedly Run By Lucchese Crime Family
Five New York men, including three from Westchester County, have been accused of overseeing and operating a 15-year long, large-scale illegal, online gambling business with suspected ties to the Lucchese crime family, federal authorities announced. An indictment was unsealed in Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday, Sept. 14 charging them for...
New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
News 12
New Rochelle restaurant owner sentenced for not paying his employees
A New Rochelle restaurant owner has been sentenced to probation for not paying over $23,000 to his employees, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah. Paul Hurley, 57, owner of the Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor charge of failure to pay wages....
yonkerstimes.com
New Rochelle Restaurant Owner Gets Probation for Stiffing Employees Out of $23,000 Wages
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Paul Hurley, 57, was sentenced on September 14, 2022, to three years of probation for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight workers he employed as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners and waiters at his New Rochelle restaurant, Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub. The Court also ordered the defendant to pay full restitution to the victims.
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
yonkerstimes.com
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
greenwichfreepress.com
Trio Arrested for Fraudulent Bank Activity on Greenwich Ave
On Sept 6 Greenwich Police officers responded to a bank on Greenwich Avenue on a report of a fraudulent transaction in progress. Patrol officers and plain clothes officers working in the area were able to detain and positively identify Ticquan Rahman Brown, 28, of New York, NY and his accomplices Tru S Garland, 27 of Bronx, NY and Bernard Medina, 48, also of Bronx, NY.
N.J. sergeant gets 33 months in prison for helping corrupt cops steal from residents
A former Paterson police sergeant for a group of cops who targeted and stole from residents was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Michael Cheff in Newark federal court following his trial and conviction in May on charges of conspiring to deprive an individual of civil rights and falsifying a police report.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester BOL Honor Latina Community Leader and Immigration Advocate
On Sept. 12, the Westchester County Board of Legislators commemorated their annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a virtual ceremony lauding the efforts of two Latina powerhouses: Martha Mercedes of Yonkers and Carola Otero Bracco of Mount Kisco. Board Chair Catherine Borgia (D – Briarcliff Manor, Cortlandt, Croton, Ossining, Peekskill)...
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation
HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
yonkerstimes.com
NY Cannabis Management Director Visits Yonkers, Says No Legal Pot for Sale Until 2023
Chris Alexander, Executive Director of New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management, came to Westchester on Aug. 25 to discuss the progress being made towards licensing individuals and businesses to both grown and sell marijuana legally in the Empire State. Alexander and staff from the NYS OCM gave a...
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
Adams hopes to put thousands of asylum seekers to work in NYC: 'Think about this for a moment'
Mayor Eric Adams is ready to put the thousands of asylum seekers to work after they were bused to New York City by the thousands from Texas this summer, saying it’s “imperative” they be employed.
sheltonherald.com
Former 'High Sheriff' of Fairfield County, imprisoned for car-towing scheme, wins state pardon
Charles Valentino, a Republican who was the last Fairfield County high sheriff before that patronage system ended more than 20 years ago, won a pardon this month, expunging a criminal record that included a year in prison after he was caught selling foreclosed cars at auction, including a Mercedes whose owner had accumulated $500 in back taxes.
KTAR.com
New York woman sentenced 4 months in prison for disrupting flight diverted to Phoenix
PHOENIX — A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with flight crew members on a flight that diverted to Phoenix. Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123 as the flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix as a result of the altercation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
2 Westchester officers hurt when barricaded man opens fire, officials say
CORTLANDT, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two Westchester County officers were hit by bullet fragments when a man who barricaded himself inside a home opened fire at police on Wednesday, officials said. The standoff occurred at a home on Quaker Bridge Road in Cortlandt. New York State Police and Westchester County officers responded to the home around […]
Bronx woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the […]
yonkerstimes.com
Four More Settlements for Clean Up Costs in Rye Brook for Mercury Release
Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Lisa Flavia Garcia, Regional Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”), Region 2, announced on Sept. 13 that the United States has filed a civil lawsuit against AMERICAN IRON & METAL CO., INC. (“AIM”), CULP INDUSTRIES, INC. (“Culp”), PARAMOUNT GLOBAL (“Paramount”), and PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE (“PSNH”) (collectively, the “Defendants”), and has simultaneously filed a consent decree settling the lawsuit. In the complaint, brought pursuant to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 9601-9675 (“CERCLA”) – commonly known as the Superfund statute – the United States alleged that the Defendants arranged for the disposal or treatment of mercury by Port Refinery, Inc. (“Port Refinery”), a mercury refining business in the Village of Rye Brook, New York, which led to releases of mercury into the environment. The consent decree provides for a combined payment of $437,255 by the Defendants for costs incurred by EPA in conducting clean-up activities at the site.
