Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Lisa Flavia Garcia, Regional Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”), Region 2, announced on Sept. 13 that the United States has filed a civil lawsuit against AMERICAN IRON & METAL CO., INC. (“AIM”), CULP INDUSTRIES, INC. (“Culp”), PARAMOUNT GLOBAL (“Paramount”), and PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE (“PSNH”) (collectively, the “Defendants”), and has simultaneously filed a consent decree settling the lawsuit. In the complaint, brought pursuant to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 9601-9675 (“CERCLA”) – commonly known as the Superfund statute – the United States alleged that the Defendants arranged for the disposal or treatment of mercury by Port Refinery, Inc. (“Port Refinery”), a mercury refining business in the Village of Rye Brook, New York, which led to releases of mercury into the environment. The consent decree provides for a combined payment of $437,255 by the Defendants for costs incurred by EPA in conducting clean-up activities at the site.

