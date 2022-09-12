ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Luchese Mobsters from Westchester Arrested for Running Illegal Gambling

Charges Against Luchese Crime Family Solider Anthony Villani From Elmsford that He Ran Rhino Sports for 16 Years Include. On September 14, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging six defendants for their roles overseeing and operating a large-scale illegal, online gambling business under the protection of the Luchese organized crime family. In operation for more than 15 years, the gambling business known as “Rhino Sports,” utilized an offshore website and dozens of bookmakers in the New York area to take millions in illegal sports bets.
ELMSFORD, NY
News 12

NEW ROCHELLE, NY
New York City, NY
yonkerstimes.com

New Rochelle Restaurant Owner Gets Probation for Stiffing Employees Out of $23,000 Wages

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Paul Hurley, 57, was sentenced on September 14, 2022, to three years of probation for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight workers he employed as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners and waiters at his New Rochelle restaurant, Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub. The Court also ordered the defendant to pay full restitution to the victims.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Trio Arrested for Fraudulent Bank Activity on Greenwich Ave

On Sept 6 Greenwich Police officers responded to a bank on Greenwich Avenue on a report of a fraudulent transaction in progress. Patrol officers and plain clothes officers working in the area were able to detain and positively identify Ticquan Rahman Brown, 28, of New York, NY and his accomplices Tru S Garland, 27 of Bronx, NY and Bernard Medina, 48, also of Bronx, NY.
GREENWICH, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester BOL Honor Latina Community Leader and Immigration Advocate

On Sept. 12, the Westchester County Board of Legislators commemorated their annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a virtual ceremony lauding the efforts of two Latina powerhouses: Martha Mercedes of Yonkers and Carola Otero Bracco of Mount Kisco. Board Chair Catherine Borgia (D – Briarcliff Manor, Cortlandt, Croton, Ossining, Peekskill)...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation

HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTAR.com

New York woman sentenced 4 months in prison for disrupting flight diverted to Phoenix

PHOENIX — A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with flight crew members on a flight that diverted to Phoenix. Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123 as the flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix as a result of the altercation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
PIX11

yonkerstimes.com

Four More Settlements for Clean Up Costs in Rye Brook for Mercury Release

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Lisa Flavia Garcia, Regional Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”), Region 2, announced on Sept. 13 that the United States has filed a civil lawsuit against AMERICAN IRON & METAL CO., INC. (“AIM”), CULP INDUSTRIES, INC. (“Culp”), PARAMOUNT GLOBAL (“Paramount”), and PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE (“PSNH”) (collectively, the “Defendants”), and has simultaneously filed a consent decree settling the lawsuit. In the complaint, brought pursuant to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 9601-9675 (“CERCLA”) – commonly known as the Superfund statute – the United States alleged that the Defendants arranged for the disposal or treatment of mercury by Port Refinery, Inc. (“Port Refinery”), a mercury refining business in the Village of Rye Brook, New York, which led to releases of mercury into the environment. The consent decree provides for a combined payment of $437,255 by the Defendants for costs incurred by EPA in conducting clean-up activities at the site.
RYE BROOK, NY

