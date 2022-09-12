Kirk Hammett launches his latest project – a mysterious online horror story, which he is soundtracking

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Japan does it again with two striking signature Stratocasters for alt-rock star Ken
The standard Experiment #1 and Custom Shop Paisley Fantasy represent two ends of the aesthetic spectrum, offering both clean contemporary visuals and zany complex artwork. Fender Japan has introduced two new signature Stratocasters for electric guitar star Ken to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his alt-rock band, L’Arc-en-Ciel. The...
Guitar World Magazine
From Ulrich-fueled fuzz riffs to unadulterated raucous rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
The freshest cuts from Laura Cox, Taipei Houston, Chris Shiflett, Willow, Alyssa Day, Bush – and more!. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine
This guitar influencer's debut single is one of the best instrumental shred tracks you'll hear this year
Watch Jackson ambassador and shredder Alyssa Day play the brand's new American Series Soloist SL3 with a snake on her shoulders in the video for the face-melting Dread & Dream. Alyssa Day has built an Instagram following of over 80,000 fans, all mesmerized by her jaw-dropping electric guitar chops. So it’s no surprise that her official debut solo single is one of the strongest and most well-crafted instrumental guitar tracks of the year to date.
Guitar World Magazine
Martin partners with pop superstar Shawn Mendes for 000JR-10E Custom Signature Edition acoustic guitar
It's the company's largest production run of 100% FSC Certified guitars and arrives with a gigbag made from recycled ocean plastic. Martin has teamed up with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes for its latest signature model, the 000JR-10E Custom Signature Edition. The guitar itself is inspired by Mendes’s own vintage Martin...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Custom Shop honors Johnny A. with Masterbuilt Artist Signature Stratocaster
Available in Lydian Gold Metallic and Sunset Glow Metallic, the six-string is based on the session and solo artist's four favorite model years, from 1963 to 1966. Fender has partnered with mercurial Massachusetts guitarist Johnny A. for a luxuriously crafted Masterbuilt signature Stratocaster, which amalgamates the artist’s four favorite model years.
thebrag.com
American R&B singer Jesse Powell has died aged 51
American R&B vocalist Jesse Powell has died at the age of 51, according to a statement released by his family. The singer, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, reportedly passed away at his Los Angeles home, according to a statement posted by his sister, fellow artist Tamara Powell, who posted the heartbreaking update on her Instagram account.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos
Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review
Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
AOL Corp
Jesse Powell, R&B singer and Grammy nominee, dead at 51: 'The best big brother ever,' says sister
R&B singer and Grammy-nominated musician Jesse Powell died Tuesday at age 51 in his Los Angeles home, his siblings announced. On Tuesday night, Jesse's sisters — recording artists Trina Powell and Tamara Powell — both shared a message on social media announcing their older brother's death. "It is...
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
