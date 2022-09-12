Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Trump Ally's Trial to Test Century-Old U.S. Law on What Makes Someone a 'Foreign Agent'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say...
US News and World Report
Judge Rules for Trump, Blocks Review of Seized Classified Records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a...
US News and World Report
Taliban Condemn U.S. Move to Form Swiss-Based Trust for Afghan Central Bank Funds
KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's foreign affairs ministry on Thursday condemned the United States' decision to transfer Afghan central bank reserves into a Swiss-based trust, saying it was against international norms. On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in previously frozen Afghan central bank assets into a new...
US News and World Report
US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company
Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
US News and World Report
Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
US News and World Report
Messages Point to Plan to Kill Argentine Vice President: Local Media
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Messages revealed in court appeared to show a pre-meditated plan to kill Argentina's vice president before a failed assassination attempt earlier this month, local media reported on Thursday. The attempted attack on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has rocked the South American country's already rough-and-tumble politics, with...
US News and World Report
US Prison Guard Convicted in WVa of Lying About Inmate Abuse
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
US News and World Report
Judge Proposed by Trump Named to Vet Records Seized by FBI
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, based in Brooklyn,...
US News and World Report
Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
US News and World Report
Kyrgyz, Tajik Leaders Meet, Order Ceasefire -Kyrgyz Presidency
(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed at a meeting in Uzbekistan to order a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz president's office said on Friday. Fighting erupted along the two countries' border while their leaders attended a summit of a Russia- and China-led...
US News and World Report
Filings to Be Unsealed in Ethics Case Against Ex-Trump Justice Official Probed by U.S
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Filings that reference the federal raid of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Bossert Clark's home will soon be unsealed in his ethics case, according to a Thursday order from a District of Columbia Bar official. Lucy Pittman, an attorney who chairs a D.C. Bar committee, on Thursday...
US News and World Report
Israeli-Palestinian Violence Simmers in West Bank With Raids, Clashes
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents that have stoked fears of an escalation. Violence in the West Bank has surged in recent months...
US News and World Report
West Bank Killing of Two Palestinian Gunmen, Israeli Army Officer Raises New Concern in Washington
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Two Palestinian gunmen, one of them a member of a U.S.-backed security service, killed an Israeli army officer and were shot dead by his unit on Wednesday in an incident that stirred fresh worry in Washington. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf said the United States...
US News and World Report
Ukraine City Faces Rising River After Russian Strike - Official
(Reuters) -The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being...
