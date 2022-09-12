ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US News and World Report

Judge Rules for Trump, Blocks Review of Seized Classified Records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Taliban Condemn U.S. Move to Form Swiss-Based Trust for Afghan Central Bank Funds

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's foreign affairs ministry on Thursday condemned the United States' decision to transfer Afghan central bank reserves into a Swiss-based trust, saying it was against international norms. On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in previously frozen Afghan central bank assets into a new...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company

Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Compensation#Icc#Congolese#Upc
US News and World Report

Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Messages Point to Plan to Kill Argentine Vice President: Local Media

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Messages revealed in court appeared to show a pre-meditated plan to kill Argentina's vice president before a failed assassination attempt earlier this month, local media reported on Thursday. The attempted attack on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has rocked the South American country's already rough-and-tumble politics, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

US Prison Guard Convicted in WVa of Lying About Inmate Abuse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis...
CLARKSBURG, WV
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Judge Proposed by Trump Named to Vet Records Seized by FBI

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, based in Brooklyn,...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Kyrgyz, Tajik Leaders Meet, Order Ceasefire -Kyrgyz Presidency

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed at a meeting in Uzbekistan to order a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz president's office said on Friday. Fighting erupted along the two countries' border while their leaders attended a summit of a Russia- and China-led...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Filings to Be Unsealed in Ethics Case Against Ex-Trump Justice Official Probed by U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Filings that reference the federal raid of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Bossert Clark's home will soon be unsealed in his ethics case, according to a Thursday order from a District of Columbia Bar official. Lucy Pittman, an attorney who chairs a D.C. Bar committee, on Thursday...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Israeli-Palestinian Violence Simmers in West Bank With Raids, Clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents that have stoked fears of an escalation. Violence in the West Bank has surged in recent months...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Ukraine City Faces Rising River After Russian Strike - Official

(Reuters) -The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being...
POLITICS

