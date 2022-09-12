ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022: Get Empowered to Turn Your Ideas into Action

By Aaron Price
Propelify Innovation Festival , powered by TechUnited:NJ, returns October 6, 2022 at Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken, NJ. Founders, C-Suite leaders, and industry experts take the stage to share their insider insights and innovators unite to celebrate what's new and create what's next with inspiration, education and interactive experiences. The event celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship, giving thousands of attendees a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and propel their businesses.

Get your free ticket with code: EntrepreneurPropels

"Whether you're an entrepreneur looking to scale your business, an investor looking for access to early-stage tech before it makes headlines, an innovator looking to grow your career in tech, or if you're part of an enterprise searching for new ways to innovate and leverage technology, Propelify is where ideas are propelled into action. Plus, it's fun! " said Propelify Founder and TechUnited CEO Aaron Price.

Entrepreneurship and innovation are the focus of Propelify's Stage of Wisdom: tackling topics including climate change, diversity, smart cities, communication, wellness, and venture capital. This year, the event will introduce the Stage of Finspiration presented by Cross River, which will dive into fintech innovations, emerging technologies, the metaverse, Web3, and more.

The event will feature a range of industry leaders, including:

  • Jeff Hoffman, Cofounder, Priceline
  • Douglas Rushkoff, Best Selling Author and host of Team Human Podcast
  • Katica Roy, Founder, Pipeline Equity
  • Nora Apsel, Founder and CEO, Morty
  • Ben Sun, Founder, Primary Ventures
  • Y-Vonne Hutchinson, CEO and Founder, ReadySet
  • Dr Karlin, CMO Mindmed
  • Clara Krivoy, Partner, Head of Digital Commerce Group, Brown Rudnick
  • Click here for the full speaker list

Featured in innovation row, attendees can explore cutting-edge tech from emerging startups, while founders looking to secure Seed or Series A fundraising can apply to meet 1:1 with curated regional investors with global profiles. The winners of 2022 TechUnited:BetterX Challenges supported by Samsung, Verizon Business will also be announced at Propelify, awarding innovative entrepreneurs $100,000 in cash, as well as instrumental mentorship opportunities. This year's competition includes the following challenge statements:

