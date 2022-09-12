ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Historic Wisconsin Hotel Is Listed Well Below Market Value — But It's Reportedly Haunted

By Amanda Breen
 4 days ago

In today's tumultuous real estate market , some home buyers might have to overlook aspects that would otherwise be deal-breakers — like ghosts.

That's the case for one Humbird, Wisconsin listing, at least. According to Realtor , the 5,500-square-foot property, built in 1869, comes with a lot of history in addition to its "many updates."

The commercial property, priced at $279,900, serves as a six-room hotel and includes a large bar and grill. It also comes with an 1,800-square-foot "open concept" residence that boasts two large living rooms, a kitchen, a bedroom and a detached two-car garage.

@spiritualight #Haunting #paranormal ♬ The Haunting of Hill House (Main Titles) - The Newton Brothers

But, per the listing, the building "could be haunted ," as numerous reports from previous owners and guests detail "supernatural activities." The property was even examined by a Minnesota ghost-hunter group recently.

"The owners were sitting in the bar, and there was this hanging light and it started to move," listing agent Julie Bahnub of Bahnub Realty, LLC, told Realtor . "One person got up and stopped it from moving and said he could feel the force of somebody pulling it, so he sat down and it just continued to spin."

Still, the large property is somewhat of a bargain: According to Redfin , the median list price in Wisconsin is $299,900, with an average price-per-square-foot of $159. The Humbird property is priced at just $51 per square foot.

