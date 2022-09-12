ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Meet food writer Rekaya Gibson at the Great Food Truck Festival in Newport News

By Rekaya Gibson, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago

Join me for the fifth annual Great Food Truck Festival on Saturday, with more than 20 food trucks and dessert vendors. Attendees can enjoy samples for $3 each, and games and performances are planned throughout the afternoon.

At 3 p.m., local celebrities and I will start judging the food, with the winner deemed Best of 2022 (and receiving a trophy).

I look forward to meeting new taste buds — foodie friends — there.

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

___

If you go

When: 11 a.m. to noon (VIP); noon to 6 p.m. (general admission), Saturday

Where: Centura College, 616 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News

Tickets: $7 plus fees (VIP), $5 plus fees (general admission)

Parking: Free at First Baptist Church Morrison, 12720 Patrick Henry Drive

Details: 757-231-7484; for vendors, menu and more, tinyurl.com/greatfoodtruckfest

