Meet food writer Rekaya Gibson at the Great Food Truck Festival in Newport News
Join me for the fifth annual Great Food Truck Festival on Saturday, with more than 20 food trucks and dessert vendors. Attendees can enjoy samples for $3 each, and games and performances are planned throughout the afternoon.
At 3 p.m., local celebrities and I will start judging the food, with the winner deemed Best of 2022 (and receiving a trophy).
I look forward to meeting new taste buds — foodie friends — there.
Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya
If you go
When: 11 a.m. to noon (VIP); noon to 6 p.m. (general admission), Saturday
Where: Centura College, 616 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News
Tickets: $7 plus fees (VIP), $5 plus fees (general admission)
Parking: Free at First Baptist Church Morrison, 12720 Patrick Henry Drive
Details: 757-231-7484; for vendors, menu and more, tinyurl.com/greatfoodtruckfest
