Eric Bischoff: CM Punk humiliated Tony Khan, I just can't imagine a scenario where you'd keep that guy around

Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
MJF Announces Engagement, Tells Ladies 'Just Because There's A Goalie Doesn't Mean You Can't Score'
MJF is engaged, but a ring doesn't mean a thing. MJF took to Instagram to announce that he's engaged to Naomi Rosenblum. He also wished her a happy birthday. Rosenblum previously appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite where she was making out with MJF. Just because MJF is engaged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months
That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud
He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
wrestlingrumors.net
Edge Likely Gone From Monday Night Raw For The Foreseeable Future
That might be it for a bit. There are certain stars in WWE who are just bigger deals than others. Names that high up on the depth chart are going to get special privileges that other stars just do not receive. You know these stars when you see them, or at least you do when they are around. That might not be the case for one of the more prominent stars around today.
wrestlinginc.com
New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions
Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.
ComicBook
WWE's Bayley Responds to Sasha Banks and Naomi on the Runway: "I'll Kick Their Ass If They Come Back"
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) have been quite busy since departing WWE, showing up at big premieres and even walking the runway several times during New York Fashion Week. They couldn't have been more thrilled to take part in one of fashion's biggest events, and Bayley came out to support her friends over the weekend. In a new interview with the In The Kliq Podcast, Bayley was asked about Banks and Naomi's walk on the runway, and she couldn't have been proud of them. That said, she was also asked about their current situation with WWE, and while she didn't comment on what transpired ahead of that now infamous Monday Night Raw, she did say that if they do return to WWE, she will just kick their ass, so they should probably stay on the runway.
PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Laments Travel Woes: 'I Can't Make This Up'
Alexa Bliss has not had a good travel week. As a member of the "WWE Raw" brand, she's been aligned with Asuka and "RAW" Women's Champion Bianca Belair lately in an effort to thwart Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. But Damage CTRL isn't Bliss' only enemy at the moment — she's also seemingly been put in a feud with American Airlines.
stillrealtous.com
Suspended AEW Star Reportedly Returns
Last week CM Punk won the AEW World Championship and he and Pat Buck were later involved in a physical altercation with The Elite following All Out. Several stars were suspended following the altercation, but it looks like at least one name is back. PWInsider is reporting that AEW Vice...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Rumored For Appearance At WWE WrestleMania 39
It’s been a wild year for WWE as the company has been going through major changes with Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO and then eventually retiring. Vince McMahon parted ways with WWE without ever giving any sort of farewell address, but it looks like we may not have seen the last of Vince.
Comments / 0