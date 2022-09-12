ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, OR

Gladstone appoints first Vietnamese American to school board

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHulz_0hs4r80P00 Charlie Chu, who served on the budget committee, is expected to run in 2023 election.

Gladstone School Board members selected Charlie Chu, the first Vietnamese American to serve on the board, to fill a vacant seat starting Sept. 14.

Chu was appointed to fill the seat previously held by Steve Stewart, who stepped down on Aug. 1 because he is moving outside the district. Both of Stewart's children graduated from Gladstone High School, where he served as coach and mentor to the school's robotics team.

A Gladstone resident since 2018, Chu is a former comic book editor and publishing executive who recently served on the Gladstone School District Budget Committee. He is the parent of a third grader at John Wetten Elementary who from 2010-22 worked for Oni Press, a publisher of a comic books and graphic novels based in Portland.

Chu's resume previously includes about three years each as a story department coordinator at 20th Century Fox from 2007-10 and as a production coordinator at Capitol Records from 2004-07. He earned a bachelor's degree in cinema/television studies from the University of Southern California after graduating from Aliso Niguel High School, located about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Chu said he was looking forward to helping the school board's work to support the district's ongoing mission of growing great people.

"I'm excited to join this group of advocates for the best interests of the students, educators and the community of Gladstone," Chu said.

Chu will serve in office for the remainder of Stewart's term through June 30, 2023. Chu is expected to run in the May 2023 election for a full four-year term.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas teacher again named best in county

Ron Antlitz, a special-education instructor at Alder Creek Middle School, receives $1,000 prize as part of honor.An educator at the North Clackamas School District has won a countywide award for top teacher, the second time in two years that a teacher from the district has won the honor. Ron Antlitz, a special-education teacher at Alder Creek Middle School near Milwaukie, thought he was walking into a typical all-school assembly the afternoon of Sept. 15. Instead, he was stunned to hear a surprise announcement: Clackamas Education Service District has named him Regional Teacher of the Year. A D V E R...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamas County has pragmatic leader in Paul Savas

Paul Edgar: Commissioner couldn't be replaced with anyone who has his wisdom and critical thinking skills.We are lucky in Clackamas County to have a thoughtful and pragmatic county commissioner in Paul Savas. He is very hardworking, and he listens and studies what is in the best interest of Clackamas County. Paul's fellow county commissioners respect him and his opinions. He has fiercely represented Clackamas County and our interests at Metro and with ODOT, against all odds, with their plans to unjustly toll the I-205 corridor and I-205 Abernethy Bridge. This battle to protect the people and businesses of our...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Sen. Bill Kennemer leads Clackamas County well

Jerry Herrmann: Oregon Senate District 20 candidate deserves our support in November.Bill Kennemer is running for Oregon Senate District 20 in November, and we can expect his continued leadership in "practical environmentalism," because that is who he is. Bill has participated in leadership for over two decades in the Oregon Legislature, was Clackamas County commissioner and chair of the county board and during those years, has always sought to achieve functional results on difficult environmental issues that concern us all. His recent work in stewarding responses to Willamette River habitat degradation complements former Gov. Tom McCall's work that ultimately cleaned...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Gladstone, OR
Government
City
Gladstone, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamas County courthouse deal is bad for us

Steven F. Cade: Our tax dollars on this project will be exported to Canadian hedge fund.Am I the only one who thinks the new courthouse deal is bad? Clackamas County is paying $313 million for a four-story 215,000-square-foot building on suburban greenfield land the county already owns, with pre-existing utility infrastructure and planning. By contrast, Multnomah County paid $324 million on its recently completed (about two years ago) urban, river-shore 17-story 464,700-square-foot courthouse, which required demolition, excavation, a lengthy permitting process and significant utility upgrades. That is, Clackamas County is getting 46% of the building at 96% of the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnamese American#Gladstone School Board#Gladstone High School#Oni Press#Capitol Records#Aliso Niguel High School#The School Board
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Clackamas Review

Oregon City to re-create history, feature wines and ciders

Downtown association hosts events in September to celebrate Oregon Trail Game 5K, then the wine walk is plannedNow that cooler weather is here, it's time for two of the Downtown Oregon City Association's most popular events to return. First up is the Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sept. 17. Next, the Fall Wine & Cider Walk is planned for Sept. 22. Oregon Trail 5K Based on the classic 1980s computer game, the Oregon Trail Game 5K is a fun, yet challenging course through historic Downtown Oregon City. The 5K run has a simple premise...
OREGON CITY, OR
KVAL

Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty to stealing over $11-million in Covid relief funds

PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon dentist plead guilty, Tuesday, in federal court for fraudulently monopolizing nearly $11.5-million in loans for his own personal use. Salwan Adjaj, 43, of West Linn, Oregon, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, beginning no later than...
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas County high school sports: Scores and schedules, Sept. 12-17

Don't miss out on any of the high school sports action taking place around Clackamas County this week! MONDAY, SEPT. 12 Volleyball Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) West Linn 3, Lakeridge 1 (25-16, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15) Oregon City 3, St. Mary's 0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7) Boys soccer Lake Oswego 4, Sherwood 3 Nelson 1, Sprague 1 Girls Soccer Jesuit 2, Lake Oswego 0 North Eugene 2, Nelson 0 TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 Volleyball Nelson 3, Reynolds 0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8) Wilsonville 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-12) Putnam...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down

A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
322
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy