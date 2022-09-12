ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Opinion: Oregon City election system still causes vote-splitting

By Aaron Wolf
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpWbb_0hs4r6Ex00 Aaron Wolf: There is no reason to impose a limitation on the number of candidates you can vote for.

Just this past spring, Oregon City voters supported a positive step toward improving our elections: we got rid of the meaningless numbered positions for city commissioners. That numbering caused situations where a single candidate could run unopposed for one position while four candidates competed for a different position. That we ever had such a method is absurd.

Unfortunately, when commissioners drafted the ballot measure allowing all candidates to run in one pool for multiple open seats, they failed to take the logical step for how to do such elections. We are now stuck with a remaining stupid rule that still causes vote-splitting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hs4r6Ex00

This November, with two open seats, voters will be limited to marking only two candidates, even though there are six candidates running. If you really like three or four of those six, you can't mark your support for all the candidates you like (well, if you do mark all those you like, your ballot will be invalid!)

There is no reason to impose this limitation on the number of candidates you can vote for. Even if voters could mark as many candidates as they support, every candidate still can only get one vote from one voter. Mark-all-you-want is often called "Approval Voting" and is now being used in St. Louis and in Fargo, North Dakota. It works fine with no downsides. Approval Voting is superior in every way to the arbitrary rule of marking only the same number of candidates as open seats.

Because of the vote-for-only-two limitation, we are already facing problems in this first election using the pooled-candidates. There are more than three candidates running for the two seats. If the majority of us support three or four great candidates but split our votes among them, we might get none of the candidates who actually have majority support and instead end up electing less-popular candidates who appeal to a more partisan minority of voters.

One might think it good for the city to have more choices, more citizens willing to step up and volunteer for these important positions. But because vote-splitting problems remain, it's a problem to have more candidates running.

We need to take the next step and have another small ballot measure to remove the "vote-for-only-two" limitation. To get that done, I guess we have to hope that the candidates we elect in November are ones who support fixing this, among other things. If you find yourself frustrated about choosing which two candidates to vote for when you like more than two, I hope you can at least understand why this unnecessary dilemma is happening.

Aaron Wolf is a resident of Oregon City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon City News

Opinion: Clackamas County has pragmatic leader in Paul Savas

Paul Edgar: Commissioner couldn't be replaced with anyone who has his wisdom and critical thinking skills.We are lucky in Clackamas County to have a thoughtful and pragmatic county commissioner in Paul Savas. He is very hardworking, and he listens and studies what is in the best interest of Clackamas County. Paul's fellow county commissioners respect him and his opinions. He has fiercely represented Clackamas County and our interests at Metro and with ODOT, against all odds, with their plans to unjustly toll the I-205 corridor and I-205 Abernethy Bridge. This battle to protect the people and businesses of our...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Sen. Bill Kennemer leads Clackamas County well

Jerry Herrmann: Oregon Senate District 20 candidate deserves our support in November.Bill Kennemer is running for Oregon Senate District 20 in November, and we can expect his continued leadership in "practical environmentalism," because that is who he is. Bill has participated in leadership for over two decades in the Oregon Legislature, was Clackamas County commissioner and chair of the county board and during those years, has always sought to achieve functional results on difficult environmental issues that concern us all. His recent work in stewarding responses to Willamette River habitat degradation complements former Gov. Tom McCall's work that ultimately cleaned...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
KXL

The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…

Dawson Park is a hidden gem in North Portland, an oasis in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons, a Pilates studio, an $6 oat milk lattes, and a $2,400/month apartment building. But has this hidden oasis recently turned into an open-air drug market? For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon City, OR
Elections
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Oregon City News

Candidate seeks renewed citizen involvement in Oregon City

Karla Laws, seeking a seat on city commission, pledges to fight park fees and value resident input if elected in November.Elyville neighborhood chair Karla Laws is seeking to "bring a new dimension of community involvement to the city commission," running to empower resident voices if elected in November as an Oregon City commissioner. "For too long citizens, businesses and the community have been seeking upper-level city administration without responses or results. I intend to work for change on this and encourage the city to respond to citizens who fund city government," Laws said. Voting with other members of the Citizens...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Appeal is certain for Oregon City planning travesty

Tom Geil: Park Place Crossing decision was among biggest fiascos in 19 years of city meetings.Astonishing! Incredulous! Flabbergasted! All words to describe the Sept. 12 Oregon City Planning Commission meeting. On tap was the final voting of the Park Place Crossing Plan. What transpired was probably one of the biggest fiascos I have ever witnessed in my 19 years of attending city meetings. During the roll call, all were there except Chris Staggs, the planning commissioner who recently sued the city over his cottage development in Canemah. Does he still hold a grudge with the city over losing the lawsuit...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Voting#Election Local
The Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lebanon-Express

President steps down, more staff leave Helping Hands

Two more staff members have resigned from Albany Helping Hands amid “concerning behavior” over former board President James Sapp. This brings the total to seven members, five staff and two board members, who have left the non-profit homeless shelter, said former director Emma Deane in an interview over email.
ALBANY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Celebrate legacy of U.S. Constitution each September

Linda Neace and Rick Riley: Everyone should refresh their knowledge, renew appreciation for principles of freedom.In 2004, Congress passed a law designating the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution as Constitution Day, and Sept. 17-23 of each year as Constitution Week. A few of our founders had fascinating words to say that could help refresh and revive our own appreciation for the wisdom of those who crafted a document that has been the guiding influence for a government of, by and for the people. James Madison, known as the "Father of the Constitution" and fourth president...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store

Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
851
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy