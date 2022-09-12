Pathetic CON-ARTIST tRUMP is America's biggest CON-MAN, SUPER LIER and COWARDOnly an IDIOT would follow such an EVIL mAN
Trump wants to hault to investigation to stall for the mid term elections. He gets a judge he appointed to tell them they cannot proceed with the investigation but that's easy to appeal. The review of the to secret files was not stopped and the special master won't have the ability to see those. They mary not convict him before the elections, but I hope they release enough of info describing how he put people in danger having these files compromised, that voters hold him accountable.
starting to look like the crook Trump might get away with another crime. sucks that money talks. A poor person wouldn't have a chance. if he becomes president again it is really going to make me mad. it would mean USA is not a fair country.
Related
Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen in DOJ investigation
John Dean: Trump is going to be very unhappy about this document
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
RELATED PEOPLE
'Incomprehensible': Conway reacts to Trump team's leaked letter
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal
Aileen M. Cannon, Judge in Trump Special Master Case, Has Ties to Federalist Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks
'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team
Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI
‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
Trump-Defending Fox News Host Drops Accidental Truth Bomb: 'Seems Kinda Stupid'
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening judge in Mar-a-Lago documents case
John Dean predicts how DOJ will respond to Trump's request
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 88