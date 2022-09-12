ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks by PFF grade through Week 2

By Isaiah Hole
 4 days ago
It was a wild week in not just the Big Ten, but in college football, as upsets galore took place. Which makes you wonder: how different would it be if those teams that went down in Week 2 had a different quarterback?

It wouldn’t change things in some cases, as Casey Thompson hasn’t exactly been the problem for Nebraska, for instance. But, a quality quarterback can make all the difference in most cases.

A few teams with QB battles appear to be settling in on their new leaders under center. Michigan is now starting J.J. McCarthy and Evan Simon is settling in for Rutgers. Drew Allar got to see increased playing time for Penn State in a blowout situation, so we included him here, though we’re paring down our rankings to those with more significant playing time.

That said, here is how advanced analytics site, PFF, has graded the Big Ten quarterbacks overall.

15

Spencer Petras - Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzQX7_0hs4pbFh00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

PFF Grade: 38.5

Context

Last year, before his injury, Petras was seen as an upper-third QB in the Big Ten. Now he’s dead last, and it isn’t looking good. Iowa has no offense, and Petras is completing a paltry 45.1% of his passes thus far. He’s yet to throw a touchdown pass — the only Big Ten starter to have not done so — and has thrown two interceptions. Iowa needs to figure something out and fast, because the Hawkeyes are in dire need on the offensive side of the ball.

14

Ryan Hilinski - Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7G3e_0hs4pbFh00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

PFF Grade: 63.4

Context

Hilinski looked much improved in Week 0, and in his second outing, while Northwestern mounted a comeback against Duke, it was too little, too late. He actually leads the Big Ten in yards per game at 374.5 yards, has thrown four touchdowns to one interception and is completing 64.3% of his passes. He looks better than last year — by a country mile — but still needs to improve a bit.

13

Payton Thorne - Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdQ1K_0hs4pbFh00
Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 63.5

Context

Michigan State’s quarterback has not had the year people have hoped for, especially against the likes of Western Michigan and Akron. He’s completing 57.7% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns to three interceptions. The competition gets tougher in a hurry with a trip to Washington on deck.

12

Sean Clifford - Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwjSK_0hs4pbFh00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

PFF Grade: 67.3

Context

Clifford probably isn’t the best pure quarterback on his own team, but what he lacks in talent he makes up for in moxie and leadership. He’s completing 60.9% of his passes and has five touchdowns and just one interception. His game-winning drive against Purdue in Week 1 is a big reason why not everything can be measured in numbers.

11

Aidan O’Connell - Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUYDP_0hs4pbFh00
(Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)

PFF Grade: 71.4

Context

O’Connell isn’t quite living up to expectations, but he’s still managing 60.3% completions and has five touchdowns to no interceptions. He’s also throwing 288 yards per game. Now that Penn State is out of the way, he’s starting to progress, and we’ll see if he can recapture the magic of his last year.

10

Connor Bazelak - Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlkTW_0hs4pbFh00
Rich Janzaruk-The Herald-Times

PFF Grade: 71.9

Context

The former Mizzou quarterback has been a godsend for Indiana, though he isn’t really lighting the world on fire. Still, given the status of the Hoosier quarterbacks room last year, anything positive is progress. He’s only completing 54.3% of his passes and has three touchdowns to two interceptions. Indiana is undefeated however and Bazelak’s helped that a ton.

9

Graham Mertz - Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvxKh_0hs4pbFh00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

PFF Grade: 72.5

Context

After a stellar Week 1, Mertz backslid in Week 2. He still isn’t underwater in the TD:INT ratio, but he did throw a pick in Wisconsin’s loss against Washington State. His completion percentage is way up still compared to last year and he’s throwing for 9.5 yards per attempt. That is progress.

8

Evan Simon - Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrN5D_0hs4pbFh00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 74.7

Context

Simon has been a revelation for the Scarlet Knights, completing nearly 70% of his passes and emerging as the leader in the surprisingly crowded quarterbacks room. He was the best Rutgers had against Boston College, and though Wagner isn’t exactly a challenge for a Big Ten team, he’s continued to excel. We’ll continue tracking his progress as the weeks continue.

7

Tommy DeVito - Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vB43Y_0hs4pbFh00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 82.5

Context

DeVito has been a big upgrade at QB for the Illini, completing 67% of his passes and throwing for 207.3 yards per game. The 6.4 yards per attempt number will need to go up a bit if Illinois is to really have success in the passing game, but given Chase Brown’s ability at running back, we’re sure that number suits the Illini just fine.

6

C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEUmz_0hs4pbFh00
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

PFF Grade: 86.1

Context

Stroud hasn’t been bad by any means, he just hasn’t been otherworldly. Which, to be fair, he basically has none of the receivers from last year with Olave and Wilson in the NFL and Jaxon Smith-Njigba being sidelined since the first quarter of Week 1. He finally looked more comfortable in the second-half of Week 2, and he leads the conference with six passing touchdowns (tied with Tommy DeVito, who’s played in one more game).

5

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGyzo_0hs4pbFh00
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

PFF Grade: 90.4

Context

Tagovailoa is second in the conference in yards per game with 340.5. He’s completing a ridiculous 78.5% of his passes, but still has turnover issues with two interceptions compared to four touchdowns. Still, he’s an asset for the Terps and is one reason why Maryland has a shot to surprise people this year.

4

Drew Allar - Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x62ys_0hs4pbFh00
Syndication: York Daily Record

PFF Grade: 90.5

Context

We’re including Allar even though he’s not a starter and has limited snaps, because he’s at least seen meaningful game time. He’s only thrown 12 passes overall, but has completed eight of them for 114 yards. He threw two touchdowns in Week 2 and is certainly showing promise as a former five-star in his first year. Once experienced, he’ll be a problem for the other teams in the conference.

3

Casey Thompson - Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lbjqd_0hs4pbFh00
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 90.7

Context

Thompson hasn’t been the problem in Lincoln, though he has had a few issues when it comes to his underwater TD:INT ratio. Thompson has three games under his belt and has thrown four touchdowns to three interceptions. He does lead the conference with 866 yards and is third, averaging 288.7 yards per game. We’ll see how he does now with a new head coach leading the charge.

2

Tanner Morgan - Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTGH8_0hs4pbFh00
David Berding/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 92.5

Context

What a difference it makes in Minneapolis to have Kirk Ciarrocca back. Morgan hasn’t been asked to do much, but his completion percentage is way, way up, as he’s completing 73% of his passes thus far. He has an exemplary 12.5 yards per attempt mark, ahead of Tagovailoa and Stroud’s numbers through two games. He only has one touchdown thus far, however, and that’s something he’ll hope to change in short order.

1

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hy5ha_0hs4pbFh00
Photo: Sarah Coull

PFF Grade: 94.7

Context

For Michigan, McCarthy has been perfect — literally. His singular incompletion through two games was a drop by Ronnie Bell on a throw that was perhaps slightly behind him, but in perfect position to evade the defender, and that still hit him in both hands.

Compared to some others, McCarthy’s production has been limited, as he played sparingly in Week 1, but started this past week. Even with more playing time against Hawaii, the sophomore has been sharp, precise, and has shown an ability to hit any target he wishes downfield.

In short, he’s been spectacular.

