Another thrilling match for the Raider girls. Under the lights the matches ended after 8:00.First and second singles Hazel Tat and Alexis Fontanilla respectively, fought tirelessly to win in two straight sets. They were both relentless in their groundstroke consistency and mentally tough game.Rebecca Caporaso third singles got off to a tough start in the first set, but came back and won 12 games only giving up three games in the next two sets. She got her steady game back and turned things completely around. First doubles Marina Calleo and SIndi Gjonbocari split sets and then came back steady and strong and totally outplayed their opponents not giving up any games in the third set for the win. Second doubles team Lara HIndastin and Mae Zeik closed out the last of the matches only giving up 4 games as they played steady and smart.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO