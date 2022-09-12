ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

nutleyathletics.org

Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Livingston 4 – 0

The Nutley Raider girls soccer team dropped its 3rd game of the season today losing to Livingston 4-0. The Raiders held a very good Livingston team to a 0-0 score at halftime, but the Lancers offense had the best of te Raiders in the 2nd half. The Raiders will be...
NUTLEY, NJ
nutleyathletics.org

Varsity Raiders beat Bayonne 5-0

Another thrilling match for the Raider girls. Under the lights the matches ended after 8:00.First and second singles Hazel Tat and Alexis Fontanilla respectively, fought tirelessly to win in two straight sets. They were both relentless in their groundstroke consistency and mentally tough game.Rebecca Caporaso third singles got off to a tough start in the first set, but came back and won 12 games only giving up three games in the next two sets. She got her steady game back and turned things completely around. First doubles Marina Calleo and SIndi Gjonbocari split sets and then came back steady and strong and totally outplayed their opponents not giving up any games in the third set for the win. Second doubles team Lara HIndastin and Mae Zeik closed out the last of the matches only giving up 4 games as they played steady and smart.
BAYONNE, NJ
nutleyathletics.org

Raiders were defeated by Caldwell

Raiders lost to a stronger team today. Everyone played tough and played to win, however they were out played by more experienced players. First singles Hazel Tat had a very close match and played tough. Alexis Fontanilla also played well at second singles and Rebecca Caporaso in third singles as well.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ

