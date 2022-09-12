Read full article on original website
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH SEVERAL FELONIES AFTER DRUG INVESTIGATION
A 26-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with felonies after a drug investigation on September 15. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Crime Resolution Unit and the Special Response Team responded to a residence to serve a search warrant related to an on-going drug investigation. Upon arrival at the home, officers made contact with Elijah Nash, who was taken into custody without incident.
SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
Felon Arrested on Drug, Firearm Charges in Sedalia
Members of the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit and Special Response Team served a search warrant at 6 a.m., this morning at 318 West 5th Street related to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers made entry into the home and made contact with one subject who was taken into custody...
Murder Suspect Turns Himself Into Benton County Authorities
Caleb Garrison Self, 24, of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24, of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late Tuesday...
Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
MoDOT Employees And Clinton Community Save Driver’s Life
Missouri Department of Transportation employees who happened to be working nearby helped save a couple after their truck and stock trailer containing two horses left southbound Highway 13 near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and wound up at the bottom of a steep shoulder embankment after the driver appeared to experience a sudden medical emergency. This is according to a news release posted on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR SEVERAL WANTED INDIVIDUALS
The Warrensburg Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three wanted individuals. The Warrensburg is searching for 29-year-old Christopher Leadingham, 39-year-old Kelly Walden, and 43-year-old Anthony Love. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is urged to contact the Warrensburg Police Department;...
Driver hauling horses crashes in Clinton after medical emergency
Clinton, Missouri, police said it appears a 68-year-old man had a sudden medical emergency causing him to lose consciousness while driving.
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigating death near Truman, Stark
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working a death investigation at Truman Road and Stark Avenue.
Windsor Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.
Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Sept. 2 at 4:13 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Kentucky for a hit-and-run accident. Officers later located the suspect, 50-year-old Candice Ann Smith of Sedalia, and transported her to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on a 24-hour hold, pending the formal filing of charges for leaving the scene of an accident, and 1st degree property damage.
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
MSHP Arrests for September 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Petr L. Zaverukha of Sedalia at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Zaverukha was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Rambo Keichy of...
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT
A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/15)
Donald W Griffitt of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/10/2022 for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Michael Weber of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 9/12/2022 for an arrest...
Man arrested after chase in Cass County ends in crash
A man wanted for resisting arrest tried it again Wednesday morning, but his resistance ended when his car rolled onto its top and he was arrested.
