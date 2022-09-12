A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.

