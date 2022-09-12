ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH SEVERAL FELONIES AFTER DRUG INVESTIGATION

A 26-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with felonies after a drug investigation on September 15. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Crime Resolution Unit and the Special Response Team responded to a residence to serve a search warrant related to an on-going drug investigation. Upon arrival at the home, officers made contact with Elijah Nash, who was taken into custody without incident.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Felon Arrested on Drug, Firearm Charges in Sedalia

Members of the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit and Special Response Team served a search warrant at 6 a.m., this morning at 318 West 5th Street related to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers made entry into the home and made contact with one subject who was taken into custody...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES

A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MoDOT Employees And Clinton Community Save Driver's Life

Missouri Department of Transportation employees who happened to be working nearby helped save a couple after their truck and stock trailer containing two horses left southbound Highway 13 near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and wound up at the bottom of a steep shoulder embankment after the driver appeared to experience a sudden medical emergency. This is according to a news release posted on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
CLINTON, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR SEVERAL WANTED INDIVIDUALS

The Warrensburg Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three wanted individuals. The Warrensburg is searching for 29-year-old Christopher Leadingham, 39-year-old Kelly Walden, and 43-year-old Anthony Love. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is urged to contact the Warrensburg Police Department;...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Windsor Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover

A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police

On Sept. 2 at 4:13 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Kentucky for a hit-and-run accident. Officers later located the suspect, 50-year-old Candice Ann Smith of Sedalia, and transported her to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on a 24-hour hold, pending the formal filing of charges for leaving the scene of an accident, and 1st degree property damage.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY

A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrests for September 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Petr L. Zaverukha of Sedalia at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Zaverukha was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Rambo Keichy of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT

A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/15)

Donald W Griffitt of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/10/2022 for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Michael Weber of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 9/12/2022 for an arrest...
CLINTON, MO
