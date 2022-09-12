Q&A: New Superintendent Tabitha Branum provides leadership, consistency to Richardson ISD

Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trial Starts in Murder of Former NBA Player Andre EmmettLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Northwest ISD selects Michael Griffin as interim superintendent in special meeting
The Northwest ISD board of trustees hired Michael Griffin as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. (Courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees announced that Michael Griffin will serve as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year. Griffin, who was...
6 Frisco ISD schools to undergo roof repairs
On Sept. 12 the Frisco ISD board of trustees approved contracts to repair school roofs that sustained hail damage during a storm this spring. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Six Frisco ISD schools are set to have their roofs repaired this fall following spring storms. At the Sept. 12 FISD board meeting,...
Inaugural members of Northwest ISD's Legacy Wall to be honored
The Legacy Wall at Northwest ISD honors those who have had a positive impact on students in the district. (Courtesy Northwest ISD) Northwest ISD has created a permanent place to celebrate those who have had a positive impact on students. The Legacy Wall at the district’s Legacy Learning Center is...
keranews.org
Dallas police officers working at a Plano ISD school? Here's why that's happening
The school is located within the city limits of Dallas. Plano ISD will cover the financial costs of the school resource officers. Large school districts like Dallas ISD have their own police forces. But city council member Cara Mendelsohn said smaller school districts like Plano and Richardson ISD don't have the resources for that.
ssnewstelegram.com
Cumby student earns early degree
It’s not uncommon to see high school students earn their associates degree just before they graduate high school. By taking dual credit classes through a junior college, high school students can earn their associates degree and get a head start on their college education. But earning an associates degree...
More school resource officers to patrol Frisco ISD
There will be 37 school resource officers from two different police departments working within Frisco ISD this school year. (Adobe Stock photo) More school resources officers, or SROs, will be at Frisco ISD facilities this school year. The district’s board of trustees approved agreements Sept. 12 with the cities of...
fox4news.com
Parents ask Frisco ISD to update transgender bathroom use policy
FRISCO, Texas - There was a heated debate at the Frisco school board meeting over bathrooms for transgender students. Trustees heard from parents on both sides of the issue. At this point, it’s just a debate. The Frisco Independent School District’s board of trustees did not take any action.
Dallas offering free admission for seniors at city recreation centers
The Lake Highlands North Recreation Center at 9940 White Rock Trail, Dallas, offers a variety of senior programs. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced it plans to waive fees for senior citizens at city recreation centers. Annual and monthly fees at city recreation centers for...
Habitat for Humanity of Collin County marks 30 years
Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has been in existence since 1992. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Collin County) Habitat for Humanity of Collin County marked its 30th anniversary Aug. 26 at 2060 Couch Drive in McKinney. Habitat for Humanity of Collin County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that works to build homes and communities. Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has built more than 228 homes in Collin County since 1992 with the support of community partnerships and volunteers, according to its website. It also operates the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which offers furniture pieces and homegoods for resale with all proceeds going toward Habitat for Humanity’s mission. 972-548-9112. www.habitatcollincounty.org.
Return of annual festivals expected to help increase tourism in Plano
The H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will have balloons, vendors and more. (Courtesy Plano Balloon Festival) Hotel Occupancy Tax collections are on the rise in Plano after a downturn in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first year since 2019, two of Plano’s biggest events—the Hot...
Renovations at McKinney’s Chestnut Square expand, support historic homes
Heritage Village at Chestnut Square is the home of the McKinney Farmers Market. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bevel House at McKinney’s Chestnut Square will soon be able to host nearly 100 people for weddings and events due to renovations underway. Heritage Village at Chestnut Square is home to...
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
The Dripbar now open in Flower Mound
The Dripbar recently opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened Aug. 30 in Flower Mound, according to a spokesperson for the office. It is located at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. The Dripbar offers IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Reporter, Lewisville-Flower Mound-Highland Village.
Green Meadows Landscaping owners turn lifelong love of landscaping into family business
Jeff and Kronda Thimesch have owned the business for over 30 years. (Photos by Sara Rodia/ Community Impact Newspaper) Jeff and Kronda Thimesch started Green Meadows Landscaping in 1989 in Lewisville, but their journey in the landscaping business started well before that. The couple met at Texas Tech University when...
Groundbreaking held for Richardson ISD's Lake Highlands Middle School
Richardson ISD broke ground Sept. 6 on construction for the new Lake Highlands Middle School. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Richardson ISD broke ground Sept. 6 on construction for the new Lake Highlands Middle School. The middle school will be located next to Lake Highlands Junior High at 10301 Walnut Hill...
Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Frisco Students Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
Plano ISD to send nearly $248M recapture payment to Texas Education Agency
Davis Elementary School fifth-graders work on an assignment with their teacher last year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) The Plano ISD board of trustees approved a recapture payment of nearly $248 million for the 2022-23 school year during its Sept. 6 meeting. Recapture, which is now called revenue in excess...
Comerica announces new business and innovation hub to come to Frisco
This rendering shows the interior of the Comerica office. (Rendering courtesy HKS) Comerica announced it was opening the Frisco Business and Innovation Hub in a new office tower at 17 Cowboys Way, according to a news release. The building is under construction with Comerica’s tenant construction slated to start later this year. The hub is expected to open between late 2023 and early 2024, according to the release.
Denton County consumers on hook for debt incurred during Winter Storm Uri
CoServ Electric customers will be paying back the debt that was incurred during February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri for a long time. The average residential customer will see an increase of about $7.70 per month starting in January, according to the Denton County electric co-op. During Winter Storm Uri,...
