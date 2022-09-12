Read full article on original website
wkar.org
MSU president, provost defend administration on Gupta, Title IX reports
The president and provost of Michigan State University have spoken publicly for the first time about recent reporting over the president’s job status. This follows the ouster of the school’s business college dean last month. MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. and Provost Teresa Woodruff addressed a virtual meeting...
wkar.org
MSU Faculty Senate expects to hear from Pres. Stanley
The status of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. remains unclear amid reports that some MSU trustees want to fire him if he doesn’t resign. The MSU Faculty Senate still expects to hear from President Stanley during a meeting Tuesday evening. Stanley’s detractors on the board appear to...
wkar.org
MSU Police evolving to better engage with the campus and community
As the chief continues to reorganize the department, today we’re focusing on the Police Services Bureau. We have with us today Captain Sherief Fadley. He leads the Patrol Division inside the Police Services Bureau. And Captain Dan Munford oversees the Community Engagement Unit. “The Community Engagement Unit is a...
wkar.org
Arts and culture institutions collaborating to imbue the arts into the fabric of MSU
WKAR Public Media is celebrating a century of service as AM 870 went on the air in August of 1922. Wharton Center for Performing Arts is celebrating 40 years of providing a wide array of world class arts and entertainment for mid-Michigan and beyond. And the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum opened its doors 10 years ago. The three leaders of these MSU institutions join the program today. Shawn Turner is the interim director of broadcasting at MSU and general manager of WKAR Public Media. Eric Olmscheid is executive director of Wharton Center, and Steven Bridges is interim director of the Broad Art Museum.
wkar.org
MSU Professor seeks to find out how we interpret moral understanding from films
When we’re kids, we start to learn the difference between right and wrong. But how much of that development comes from the movies we watch at that age?. A team of researchers that includes a Michigan State University professor is trying to answer that question through a three-year interdisciplinary study funded by a $1 million grant from the Art Seeking Understanding initiative of the Templeton Religion Trust.
wkar.org
City of Lansing hosts Mexican Independence Day celebration
The city of Lansing is honoring Mexican Independence Day this Friday. The event is part of the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. The city will host food and entertainment downtown at City Hall. Mexican Independence Day celebrates the beginning of the independence movement for the country which began with...
wkar.org
Lansing BWL proposes rate hikes
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is considering rate hikes for each of its four utilities over the next two years. The BWL is proposing a 4.5% rate increase for its residential electric customers beginning Nov. 1, with another 4.5% in November 2023. Residential water customers would pay just...
wkar.org
New mobility partnership aims to improve Lansing regional transit
Three Lansing-area public transit agencies are collaborating to improve regional transportation access. The Capital Area Transportation Authority, Eaton County Transportation Authority and Clinton Area Transit System will coordinate their bus services. The goal is to provide seamless transit connections that won’t require riders to change buses as they travel between...
