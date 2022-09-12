ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays To Select Cooper Criswell, Kevin Herget, Javy Guerra

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlHFg_0hs4k6Q800
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays are making a series of changes to their pitching staff prior to a big five-game series in Toronto that starts tonight (Twitter links from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times). Three right-handers will be added to the roster: Cooper Criswell, Kevin Herget and Javy Guerra. Two other righties, Luis Patiño and Calvin Faucher, were optioned after yesterday’s game to open a couple of spots on the active roster. Left-hander Brooks Raley will open a third by being placed on the restricted list, ineligible to cross the Canadian-American border due to his unvaccinated status. None of Criswell, Herget or Guerra are on the 40-man roster, which is currently at 39. Raley won’t count against that number while on the restricted list, leaving the club still to open one spot. Speculatively speaking, they could transfer lefty Brendan McKay to the 60-day injusted list in the wake of the news of his Tommy John surgery.

Criswell, 26, made his MLB debut last year with a 1 1/3-inning cup of coffee with the Angels. They placed him on the 60-day IL this year due to shoulder soreness and eventually lost him to the Rays on a waiver claim in July. Since that claim, Criswell has thrown 27 1/3 innings over eight games for the Triple-A Durham Bulls. He has a 3.95 ERA in that time with a 20.8% strikeout rate, 4.7% walk rate and 51.9% ground ball rate. He was designated for assignment in July, getting outrighted after clearing waivers. He will get the start for tonight’s game and could give the Rays at least a few frames. Each of his last eight appearances have been between three and four innings.

Herget, 31, spent many years in the Cardinals’ system and one in Cleveland’s before joining the Rays on a minor league deal. He was selected to Tampa’s roster in August but got designated for assignment before making his MLB debut. He’s thrown 91 2/3 innings over 19 appearances for the Bulls on the year, making him another multi-inning option for the Rays. He has a 2.55 ERA for the season with a 24.7% strikeout rate, 3.8% walk rate and 35.9% ground ball rate.

Guerra, 26, has 34 innings of MLB experience thus far, mostly with the Padres. He was traded to the Rays in April for cash considerations but was designated for assignment in May, clearing waivers and getting outrighted to Durham. He briefly returned to the team as a COVID substitute the last time the Rays traveled to Toronto. He’s been used in the more traditional single-inning reliever role, having thrown 41 1/3 innings over 43 Triple-A games this year. He has a 1.74 ERA in that stretch with a 31.9% strikeout rate, 9.8% walk rate and 47.1% grounder rate.

Thanks to tomorrow’s doubleheader, the Rays and Jays will be playing five games over the next four days, making it fairly logical for Tampa to add some fresh arms. Josh Fleming and Jimmy Yacabonis are also traveling with the team on the taxi squad, making them candidates to be the club’s “29th man” for the twin bill. Along with the Mariners, the Rays and Blue Jays are holding down the American League Wild Card spots, with all three teams within half a game of each other. That means these contests will be key in determining the postseason picture in a few weeks’ time. In this year’s new playoff format, the first round is played entirely in the home field of the top-seeded team, so there’s a meaningful difference between having the first Wild Card spot and the second/third.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Rays RHP Shane Baz won't return this season

Rays right-hander Shane Baz, who has been out since July 14 due to an elbow sprain, will not make it back to a major league mound in 2022, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Baz has resumed throwing, but it seems there’s simply not enough time to get him built back up to the point where he’d be a viable option for Tampa Bay.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Former reliever Anthony Varvaro killed in car accident

Former big league reliever Anthony Varvaro died in a car accident this morning, according to multiple media reports. The 37-year-old Varvaro became a New York/New Jersey Port Authority police officer after retiring from baseball, and the car accident took place while he was heading for duty at the Sept. 11 memorial service Sunday in downtown New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles release Kelvin Gutierrez

The Orioles released third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez yesterday, as first indicated on the transaction log at MiLB.com. He would have been a minor league free agent this offseason anyhow and will now get an early jump on trying to secure a new landing spot for the 2023 season, likely on a minor league contract.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career

The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javy Guerra
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees designate 1B Ronald Guzman for assignment

The Yankees announced that they have designated first baseman Ronald Guzmán for assignment. Josh Donaldson was activated from the paternity list in a corresponding move. Guzmán, 27, was just selected to the roster a few days ago to give the Yanks another option at first base when Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list. Since then, the club also placed DJ LeMahieu on the IL, further depleting the depth chart at first. The start at that position has gone to Marwin Gonzalez in each of the past three games as well as Saturday, indicating the Yankees are evidently satisfied enough with his performance to let Guzmán go. Guzmán got six plate appearances in his short time on the roster but went hitless while striking out in five of them.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves activate two-time All-Star 2B Ozzie Albies from IL

The Braves announced Friday that second baseman Ozzie Albies has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Fellow infielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained quadriceps to open a spot on the active roster, while righty Jay Jackson was designated for assignment in order to clear a 40-man spot for Albies.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Blue Jays#Padres#The Tampa Bay Times#Canadian
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox designate reliever Jeurys Familia for assignment

The Red Sox have designated reliever Jeurys Familia for assignment, the hurler himself told reporters (including Chris Cotillo of MassLive). The club has not officially announced the move. Boston’s 40-man roster tally drops to 39. Familia spent around a month on Boston’s big league roster. He opened the season...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Giants to pursue top free agent shortstops if unable to sign Aaron Judge

The Giants could be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, given their limited payroll commitments and many areas of need. The club’s president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi recently spoke about how “everything is on the table” this winter, “including going out and being aggressive at the top end of the free agent market.” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that they would “love” to go after one of the top shortstop free agents if they don’t sign Aaron Judge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs

The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Tyler Anderson is Dodgers' latest free agent gem

Each offseason, the Dodgers are mentioned as at least a speculative favorite for seemingly every top-tier free agent. They’re willing to pursue elite players even in the absence of a true positional need, and they annually sport one of the league’s highest payrolls. This winter should be no exception, with headlines eventually linking the Dodgers to the best free agent shortstops, including their own impending free agent Trea Turner, and top-of-the-market starting pitching.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Jared Young

The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox release reliever Hirokazu Sawamura

The Red Sox have released right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Sawamura asked for his release to pursue other opportunities, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Sawamura, 34, pitched in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball for ten years before crossing the Pacific. He signed a two-year deal...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals, Juan Minaya Agree To Minor League Deal

The Nationals and righty Juan Minaya agreed to a minor league pact over the weekend, as first indicated by Rochester Red Wings director of communications Morrie Silver (Twitter link). He’s actually already made a pair of scoreless ppearances after quietly joining the organization. Minaya was passed through waivers by the Twins earlier this summer and accepted an outright at the time, in early July, but he was released back on Sept. 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy