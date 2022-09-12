Joe Hart may not be the most accurate passer in the world, but at least he’s quick to apologize. Following his side’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk, the Celtic goalkeeper offered a self-deprecating mea culpa to a reporter he struck with an errant pass attempt during the warm-up. “Sorry! I was begging to say sorry but you didn’t turn around,” Hart said to reporter Ingrid Halstensen, who was looking straight into the camera when Hart’s attempt to distribute out to his right missed its intended target, bouncing into the unsuspecting Danish journalist instead. “Literally my goalie coach is probably five yards...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO