ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Monday Huddle: Keep moving forward

By Adam Luckett
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gTlH_0hs4iTJw00
(Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio)

Saturday was a memorable night for the Kentucky football program and its followers. The Wildcats issued a statement in The Swamp knocking off No. 12 Florida in a game filled with dominant defense.

The celebrations were epic after Will Levis made some big throws and the defense put the clamps on ballyhooed dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson. But it’s time to turn the page.

KSR’s Monday Huddle is back to set the table for another football week in the Bluegrass as Mark Stoops gets prepared to coach his first game at Kroger Field as the program’s all-time wins leader.

First Down: Continue run game growth

After six bad quarters to start the season, Kentucky’s traditional ground game appeared to have found some life in the second half of the 26-16 conference road win on Saturday.

Thanks to some schematic tweaks from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello that called for more gap scheme runs that looked to attack on the perimeter, the Wildcats finally got some things rolling on the ground against Florida.

Kentucky rushed for 107 non-sack yards on 22 attempts after the break at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Cats averaged 4.9 yards per rush but got some good chunk play production from redshirt senior Kavosiey Smoke who produced four runs of 10-plus yards as the offensive line was able to lean on Florida’s front.

There was still some inefficiency as the Wildcats had a high stuff rate (17.6%), but there was enough production against Florida to provide legit reasons for optimism. The Big Blue Wall finally had some success but this is still a unit that is not creating a lot of movement at the point of attack, and we’re not seeing much wide zone usage.

The ground game success could come down to scheme as Scangarello and offensive line coach Zach Yenser will need to have strong flexibility when building out weekly game plans for the offense to have success. With Youngstown State rolling into town on Saturday, Kentucky has a great opportunity to gain some rhythm and confidence with its rushing attack in Week 3.

A top goal for the offense this should be to get things rolling in the rushing attack this week before Chris Rodriguez Jr. makes his return to the lineup. The Cats must build off of a strong performance in The Swamp.

Second Down: Next man up at free safety

In the latest win, Kentucky suffered another injury in the secondary. After losing expected starter Vito Tisdale for the season during the spring, redshirt junior Jalen Geiger suffered a leg injury in the first half against Florida. The Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley product was then carted off the field.

The expectation is that the veteran could miss the rest of the season.

Kentucky was forced to be in next man up mode against Florida, and redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett made a quick splash.

The Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin played 49 snaps and finished the game with seven tackles. The young player showed excellent positional speed as he closed quickly on Montrell Johnson Jr. when the Gators busted a 40-yard run in the second quarter to prevent a long touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcjVs_0hs4iTJw00

Lovett was one of the biggest revelations during spring practice as both Mark Stoops and Brad White gushed about his potential.

“He’s a very athletic guy,” Stoops said about Lovett in the spring. “I have high expectations for him.”

“He plays 100 miles an hour, which I love. He’s a reckless abandoned type player,” said White. “If you blitz him, he might be lower than the linebackers when it’s blitz time.”

Kentucky often asks its free safety to play downhill and serve as an extra run support player in their scheme. The Cats need a player with good closing speed to go along with physicality as a tackler. Lovett checks those boxes.

Texas State transfer Zion Childress is also available to help, and redshirt junior Taj Dodson is another option. The immediate loss of Geiger stings, but the Cats do have some options to play next to Tyrell Ajian.

Third Down: Correct blunders in the third phase

After a dominant performance during Week 1, Kentucky’s kicking game took a huge step back in Gainesville.

A pair of bad snaps costed the Wildcats three points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, punter Collin Goodfellow is still not striking the ball super well, and Matt Ruffolo missed a key 39-yard field goal late.

The return game is still in good hands with Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson while the coverage teams have been very good. However, some snapping issues nearly costed Kentucky in a key spot. That cannot happen again.

Kentucky must fix these issues immediately as the third phase has a great chance to be a difference-maker this season thanks to the star power in the return department.

The week ahead at KSR

Kentucky returns to the friend confines of Kroger Field for a two-game homestand before playing its next SEC game on the road. Making progress over the next two weeks will be essential for this team before heading to Oxford.

The Cats will be a heavy favorite for this week’s game against Youngstown State, but there will be some key things we will be monitoring. KSR will be here all the way to keep the Big Blue Nation up to speed with a top-10 Kentucky team.

We’ll have full coverage of Mark Stoops’ press conference on Monday and provide any news on Jalen Geiger’s injury and if Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be available. There will be practice reports throughout the week and new podcast episodes from The KSR Football Podcast on Monday and 11 Personnel on Wednesday. Pick 3 will then show up on Thursday as KSR’s gambling trio issues out some more locks.

After some early season success, Kentucky will look to avoid the rat poison this week as Mark Stoops faces off with Youngstown State on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jamie Vaught: Fifth-year standout Blair Green looking forward to final season in Kentucky blue and white

As a student-athlete, Blair Green has been around at the University of Kentucky for a while and she loves it. The six-foot basketball standout will be beginning her fifth year as a Wildcat, including last season when she missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a ruptured Achilles. She is now classified as a graduate student after earning a bachelor’s degree in communications with honors last May.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Hardin, KY
City
Field, KY
City
Rush, KY
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Radcliff, KY
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WKYT 27

PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat

A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad White
Person
Mark Stoops
foxlexington.com

What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Teen shot at Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence was seen in the Oxford Circle area of Lexington Wednesday night. A FOX 56 photographer said she saw at least 5 police vehicles in the area while on the scene. While there she reported a K-9 and some police officers with flashlights in a taped-off parking lot.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
GEORGETOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ben Hill Griffin Stadium#Chris Rodriguez#Huddle#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Swamp#Ksr#Kroger Field
WTVQ

Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s new Taco John’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new Taco John’s coming to Lexington’s Brannon Crossing area. Founded in 1969 by John Turner, Taco John’s has nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The chain serves Mexican-inspired fast...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
wmky.org

Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested

An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
LEXINGTON, KY
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL

The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy