Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
hudsoncountyview.com
HCDO gave $410k to N.J. Dem committee to bolster re-election of Murphy, other Dems
The Hudson County Democratic Organization gave the New Jersey State Democratic Committee $410,000 in a four-and-a-half month period to bolster Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) re-election, along with other blue candidates, campaign finance records show. The HCDO, which was the only Democratic committee in the state in debt last summer...
New Jersey Globe
Firefighters union switches from Kean to Malinowski in NJ-7
An influential public employee union that backed Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for Congress in 2018 and then Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in 2020 has now flipped back to Malinowski. The New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association has decided to support Malinowski’s re-election bid in New Jersey’s 7th district....
New Jersey Globe
Murphy urged to sign foreclosure equity bill
With the time clock running, two Democratic assemblywomen are pushing Gov. Phil Murphy to sign the Community Wealth Preservation program legislation that won final approval by the legislature last month. The measure seeks equity in the foreclosure process by helping residents make more competitive offers at Sheriff’s sales. “This...
New Jersey Globe
New Democrat will make last minute bid for Assembly nod
Democrats in the 12th legislative district are trying to assembly a telephone convention for noon Thursday in a bid to nominate a candidate for State Assembly in advance of tomorrow’s 4 PM deadline. Paul Sarti, a pensions benefits specialist with the state Treasury Department, has agreed to take on...
Democratic NJ Gov. Murphy will nominate Republican Douglas Fasciale to state Supreme Court
Douglas Fasciale speaks after Gov. Phil Murphy announces his nomination to the New Jersey Supreme Court. Fasciale, a Republican, was nominated as part of a deal to end a fight over the partisan makeup of the court. Three seats have been open on the court since July. The move comes amid a deal with a Republican lawmaker to end a dispute that held another seat open for 18 months. [ more › ]
New Jersey Globe
Senate will hold confirmation vote on Platkin on September 29
The New Jersey State Senate has added a voting session for September 29 to swear in Renee Burgess (D-Irvington) and hold a floor vote on Gov. Phil Murphy’s nomination of Matt Platkin as attorney general. Platkin was tapped as the state’s top law enforcement official in February and has...
New Jersey Globe
Reynolds-Jackson won’t say if she’ll weigh in on Trenton local races
As Trenton’s lone hometown representative in the New Jersey State Legislature, Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Trenton) could play an important role in this year’s Trenton municipal elections, with the mayor’s office and all seven council seats up in November. But at least for now, she’s staying on the sidelines.
New Jersey Globe
Sauickie will take Assembly seat on Thursday
Alexander Sauickie III will be sworn in as the newest member of the New Jersey State Assembly at noon on Thursday. Sauickie, 51, won a special election convention last month to succeed Ronald Dancer, a 19-year Republican who died on July 23. He defeated Plumsted councilman Dominick Cuozzo by a massive 69%-29% margin.
New York’s Democratic-held 3rd Congressional District draws attention following local Republican gains in 2021
Robert Zimmerman (D), George Devolder-Santos (R), Mekita Coe (People’s Party), and Melanie D’Arrigo (Working Families Party) are running in the general election for New York’s 3rd Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Tom Suozzi (D) is not running for re-election. The 3rd District, located on Long...
New Jersey Globe
With change of candidates, Red Bank race has suddenly become interesting
Red Bank typically votes for Democrats – Phil Murphy won it with 60% last year and Joe Biden with 69% in 2020 – but an informal coalition with some Democrats who want to prevent controversial Councilman Ed Zipprich from controlling the governing body could make Republicans viable in the November general election.
New Jersey Globe
Rendo, ’17 lt. governor nominee, backs DeSantis for president
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already picked up his first key New Jersey Republican endorsement if he seeks the presidency in 2024. Carlos Rendo, the mayor of Woodcliff Lake and the 2017 GOP nominee for Lt. Governor of New Jersey, told the New Jersey Globe he’s “100% behind DeSantis.”
shorefrontnews.com
All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop
Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘My dying wish’ is for Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large DeGise to resign
In a letter to the editor, Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder and Executive Director Alain Mentha, who is terminally ill with cancer, says his dying wish if for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign. My name is Alain Mentha. For the last 27 years, I have called Jersey City my home....
New Jersey Globe
Murphy to host DGA policy conference in Jersey City this week
This Thursday and Friday, Jersey City is set to host the fall policy conference of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), a national organization dedicated to electing Democratic governors that’s currently vice-chaired by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. In attendance at the conference, which is also sponsored by the Center...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
New Jersey Globe
Unions descend on Trenton to protest proposed state health benefits hike
With the State Health Benefits Commission (SHBC) set to vote tomorrow on a major rate hike on the State Health Benefits Plan (SHBP), union members galore came to the New Jersey Statehouse today calling for a delay of the vote and a reduction of the proposed increase. Hundreds of members...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
New Jersey Globe
Jersey guys lag behind in new Pennsylvania, Georgia polls
Two former New Jersey residents, both Republicans, running for U.S. Senate trail their Democratic opponents in new polls released today of Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to a Quinnipiac University poll of Georgia, Herschel Walker, a resident of Verona in the 1980s who went on to become a star in the National Football League, has 46% support to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia)’s 52%.
