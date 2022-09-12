ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Firefighters union switches from Kean to Malinowski in NJ-7

An influential public employee union that backed Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for Congress in 2018 and then Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in 2020 has now flipped back to Malinowski. The New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association has decided to support Malinowski’s re-election bid in New Jersey’s 7th district....
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Murphy urged to sign foreclosure equity bill

With the time clock running, two Democratic assemblywomen are pushing Gov. Phil Murphy to sign the Community Wealth Preservation program legislation that won final approval by the legislature last month. The measure seeks equity in the foreclosure process by helping residents make more competitive offers at Sheriff’s sales. “This...
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

New Democrat will make last minute bid for Assembly nod

Democrats in the 12th legislative district are trying to assembly a telephone convention for noon Thursday in a bid to nominate a candidate for State Assembly in advance of tomorrow’s 4 PM deadline. Paul Sarti, a pensions benefits specialist with the state Treasury Department, has agreed to take on...
JACKSON, NJ
Gothamist

Democratic NJ Gov. Murphy will nominate Republican Douglas Fasciale to state Supreme Court

Douglas Fasciale speaks after Gov. Phil Murphy announces his nomination to the New Jersey Supreme Court. Fasciale, a Republican, was nominated as part of a deal to end a fight over the partisan makeup of the court. Three seats have been open on the court since July. The move comes amid a deal with a Republican lawmaker to end a dispute that held another seat open for 18 months. [ more › ]
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Senate will hold confirmation vote on Platkin on September 29

The New Jersey State Senate has added a voting session for September 29 to swear in Renee Burgess (D-Irvington) and hold a floor vote on Gov. Phil Murphy’s nomination of Matt Platkin as attorney general. Platkin was tapped as the state’s top law enforcement official in February and has...
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Reynolds-Jackson won’t say if she’ll weigh in on Trenton local races

As Trenton’s lone hometown representative in the New Jersey State Legislature, Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Trenton) could play an important role in this year’s Trenton municipal elections, with the mayor’s office and all seven council seats up in November. But at least for now, she’s staying on the sidelines.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Sauickie will take Assembly seat on Thursday

Alexander Sauickie III will be sworn in as the newest member of the New Jersey State Assembly at noon on Thursday. Sauickie, 51, won a special election convention last month to succeed Ronald Dancer, a 19-year Republican who died on July 23. He defeated Plumsted councilman Dominick Cuozzo by a massive 69%-29% margin.
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey Globe

With change of candidates, Red Bank race has suddenly become interesting

Red Bank typically votes for Democrats – Phil Murphy won it with 60% last year and Joe Biden with 69% in 2020 – but an informal coalition with some Democrats who want to prevent controversial Councilman Ed Zipprich from controlling the governing body could make Republicans viable in the November general election.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Rendo, ’17 lt. governor nominee, backs DeSantis for president

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already picked up his first key New Jersey Republican endorsement if he seeks the presidency in 2024. Carlos Rendo, the mayor of Woodcliff Lake and the 2017 GOP nominee for Lt. Governor of New Jersey, told the New Jersey Globe he’s “100% behind DeSantis.”
FLORIDA STATE
shorefrontnews.com

All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop

Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey Globe

Murphy to host DGA policy conference in Jersey City this week

This Thursday and Friday, Jersey City is set to host the fall policy conference of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), a national organization dedicated to electing Democratic governors that’s currently vice-chaired by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. In attendance at the conference, which is also sponsored by the Center...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Jersey guys lag behind in new Pennsylvania, Georgia polls

Two former New Jersey residents, both Republicans, running for U.S. Senate trail their Democratic opponents in new polls released today of Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to a Quinnipiac University poll of Georgia, Herschel Walker, a resident of Verona in the 1980s who went on to become a star in the National Football League, has 46% support to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia)’s 52%.
GEORGIA STATE

