45 Years Ago, Ole Miss Shocked the College Football World
Forty-five years ago this week, Ole Miss shocked the college football world by upsetting perennial national power Notre Dame 20-13 at Memorial Stadium in Jackson. And a player from Pascagoula was at the epicenter of the big win for the Rebels. On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 1977, Chuck Commiskey wore the...
North Panola High School Homecoming Court
North Panola High School Homecoming celebrations this week include coronation and court presentations, a parade, and tailgating activities all day Saturday.
SP travels to Clarksdale this week
It’s been 22 years since Clarksdale has beaten South Panola on the football field in the storied rivalry between two programs that have won over 1,300 games combined. The 3-0 Wildcats will try and snap a 15-game Tiger winning streak Friday at Crumpler Stadium in Clarksdale with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board
The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Southern Heritage Classic “Battle of the Bands” goes on, even with inclement weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with, the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the Whitestation football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic...
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Southern Heritage Classic events go on even in the rain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the White Station football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage...
High Fashion Comes To Lakeland
While many in Lakeland are excited about the new businesses opening or slated to open, one retailer that’s quietly being talked about as one of the next hot women’s fashion stores in Shelby County is preparing to open. Chosen Lines Boutique, which is located in The Lake District...
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
Crown Me Wellness Spa ready for clients
Cutline1: Shana and Artee Smith at the soft opening of Crown Me Wellness Spa last week. Cutline2: Shana Smith, a family nurse practitioner, will offer a variety of wellness services at her new business. She is pictured with LaShaunda Rogers, who wanted to learn more about IV hydration. (Jeremy Weldon)
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili. Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week. Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba,...
Two women urge for mowed grass, vacant home to be torn down where Eliza Fletcher was found
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Eliza Fletcher case is still fresh in the minds of family and people who live in homes near where she was found deceased. Suspect Cleotha Henderson is facing a 1st-degree murder and kidnapping charges. “It’s been emotional and it hurts because it could have been...
