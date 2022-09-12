ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Mark Stoops praises the play of veteran defensive back Carrington Valentine

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFtwb_0hs4i2oo00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Carrington Valentine was the target of a lot of criticism for Kentucky last season. As one of the few corners available and healthy for the ‘Cats throughout the entire 2021 season, Valentine shouldered a lot of the blame for the team’s below-average pass coverage.

This time around, Kentucky is healthier and older in the secondary, with Valentine’s development into a reliable veteran leading the charge. And against Florida, he came through on several plays, especially in the second half. Most notably, he broke up Anthony Richardson’s pass on 4th and three in one-on-one coverage against Gator wideout Ja’Quavion Fraziars with eight minutes to play.

After the game, UK head coach Mark Stoops was asked about Valentine’s ascension this year given the up-and-down career he has had so far. You can watch Stoops talk Valentine around the 7:00-mark in this video or read his comments in full below.

Mark Stoops praises Carrington Valentine

“Yeah, Carrington has been really solid, you know. He’s just a good player again, one of those guys who’s getting more and more reps under his belt and just playing winning football. And that — the play he made on the fourth down — you know, that’s a really big time play.”

It was. Perhaps the defensive play that sort of sealed the game for Kentucky. But even when praising such a performance, Mark Stoops still saw some decisions from Valentine that could have been better.

“And he’s got to understand, that fourth down, when they go that way, nothing would piss me off more if they caught a slant right there. That’s football 101 and he made it still not easy because those guys can run. They don’t have to run the slant. Next time, they’ll probably run slant and go since i just said that but, you know, he’s got to be playing that.”

So a great play and a bullet dodged by Valentine on that fourth down? Sounds like it, according to Mark Stoops. Overall, though, a day worth remembering for Carrington Valentine. Along with that fourth down pass breakup, he had another play where he took down Anthony Richardson on his own a few yards short of a first down. Big plays all night for No. 14 on defense for the Wildcats.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jimbo Fisher is already in must-win mode

Paul Finebaum believes Jimbo Fisher is already facing a critical point during the 2022 season. After Texas A&M came into the season with dreams of the College Football Playoff, a loss to Appalachian State had those plans go up in smoke. Now, the Aggies have a matchup with the Miami Hurricanes before getting into their SEC schedule, and Finebaum explained on Get Up why it’s paramount to Fisher to get a victory on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Who has the edge? Georgia at South Carolina

Georgia gets to check off a few post National Championship firsts on Saturday. The Bulldogs will play their first SEC game. They’ll also play their first true road contest and their first game outside of the Peach State with a trip to South Carolina. The last time Georgia lost...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

5-star Trentyn Flowers sets first two official visits

Trentyn Flowers is the No. 8 ranked player in On3’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing recently transferred to nationally ranked Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy for his junior season. Prior to his sophomore year, Flowers experienced a big growth spurt, jumping from around 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. “My game is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Texas A&M will make QB change, Max Johnson to start

The story of the Texas A&M’s season so far has the been lackluster performance of redshirt-sophomore quarterback, Haynes King. The Aggies suffered a stunning loss to Appalachian State in week two, in which King was 13-for-20 for only 97 yards and no touchdowns. It appears now that Jimbo Fisher...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
On3.com

Kentucky WR Target Karmello English Decommits from Auburn

A top Kentucky football recruiting target is back on the open market. Four-star wide receiver Karmello English announced he has reopened his recruitment by decommiting from Auburn. Karmello English is one of the most talented and explosive wide receivers in America. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound wide receiver is the No. 150...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Live updates: coordinator, Spencer Rattler availability

For the first time since South Carolina’s loss to Arkansas, the Gamecocks’ coordinators will speak with the media. Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White will have their weekly press conferences Wednesday beginning at 12:20 p.m. to look back at the 44-30 loss and preview Georgia. Spencer Rattler is also...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#Gator
On3.com

Debo Williams, Stone Blanton sliding into bigger roles now

South Carolina’s young linebacker corps of Debo Williams and Stone Blanton are getting their chances to make a difference defensively in the wake of recent injuries. The Gamecocks lost two valuable pieces against Arkansas in Mo Kaba and Jordan Strachan. Seniors Sherrod Greene and Brad Johnson now step into the starting role for Clayton White’s defense.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher sends message to team on staying engaged after upset loss

Jimbo Fisher has had a rough go of it this week in College Station. Beyond getting dragged at times in the national media after Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State, he has also had to get his team ready for this weekend’s matchup against Miami. After a loss like the one the Aggie suffered to the Mountaineers, some will start to worry about buy-in into the season and program. With that said, Fisher isn’t concerned about that at all.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy