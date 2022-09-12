ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
