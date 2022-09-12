ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN updates College Football Playoff predictions following Week 2

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Kevin Abele | Getty Images

ESPN has updated their College Football Playoff predictions following an exciting Week 2.

Upsets galore and narrow victories threw a wrench in some of the picks, but the algorithm has adjusted.

“For the past eight years, the Allstate Playoff Predictor has been painting a week-to-week picture of which teams have a realistic chance to be one of the four in the College Football Playoff, and overall, it has been pretty accurate, if we do say so ourselves,” wrote ESPN. “All eight champions were given at least a 65% chance to make the CFP before their championship season even began.”

Four teams were given a greater than 40% chance to make the College Football Playoff by ESPN, using their Allstate Playoff Predictor. Here’s who the system believes the biggest contenders in college football are for the remainder of the season.

College Football Playoff predictions, per ESPN:

As you can see, ESPN is still giving four of the top teams in the country the highest chance to reach the College Football Playoff. Continuing, a bevy of other teams still have a shot, but the percentages aren’t nearly as high.

Evidently, ESPN isn’t privy to many of the undefeated squads making the Playoff, but they’re still giving them a sliver of hope moving forward. While their current College Football Playoff predictions may be relatively basic, it’s hard to argue with their sentiment.

Kirk Herbstreit releases new Top Four, next two out following wild Week 2

Kirk Herbstreit has released his new top four plus two, adjusting his selections following a wild Week 2 of college football.

On Sunday, the ESPN College GameDay analyst revealed his choices via Twitter, featuring some popular picks.

“My early top 4 which will be very fluid until we get more results and intel. [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] Next 2 @USC_FB @ClemsonFB,” tweeted Herbstreit.

First, Herbstreit is continuing to rock with the Bulldogs, as Georgia hasn’t done anything to make anyone think they’re anything less than the top team in the country. Afterwards, Ohio State takes the second spot, as the Buckeyes built on their victory over Notre Dame with a win over Arkansas State.

Then, Alabama had immense trouble with Texas over the weekend, but Herbstreit still put the Crimson Tide at No. 3. Finally, rounding out his top four is the Michigan Wolverines, who haven’t faced the stiffest of competition yet but have taken care of business while figuring out their quarterback situation.

Additionally, Herbstreit is keeping his eye on the USC Trojans and Clemson Tigers, who have each impressed the ESPN analyst. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans dismantled Stanford on Saturday, while Clemson followed up their win over Georgia Tech with a victory in their home opener over Furman.

As you can see, Kirk Herbstreit is pointing out his top teams at the moment, and it’s tough to argue with his choices. Time will tell how often they change over the course of the season, but you’ll find no argument from most regarding his picks at the moment.

