Big Rapids, MI

wbrn.com

Newaygo County allocates $1.05 million of ARPA funds to Dragon Trail

The Newaygo County Board of Commissioners appropriated $1.05 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the completion of Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam Project (Dragon Trail) to meet the increasing demand for recreation and tourism in the region. Newaygo County, like other municipalities, received American Rescue Plan...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
13-year old Montcalm Co. girl dies in house fire

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found inside a home after a fire on Wednesday morning in Montcalm County's Richland Township. State Police say when troopers responded to the fire on North Caris Road in Vestaburg, they were told the girl was not accounted for. The State Police Fire...
VESTABURG, MI

