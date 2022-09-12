Read full article on original website
wbrn.com
Newaygo County allocates $1.05 million of ARPA funds to Dragon Trail
The Newaygo County Board of Commissioners appropriated $1.05 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the completion of Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam Project (Dragon Trail) to meet the increasing demand for recreation and tourism in the region. Newaygo County, like other municipalities, received American Rescue Plan...
wbrn.com
Ferris State University makes gains in attracting first-year students; overall enrollment tops 10K
Ferris State University, celebrating its 138th anniversary, has announced that its Fall 2022 enrollment stands at 10,072 across all campuses. On its Big Rapids campus, student enrollment is 7,882, an increase of 50 students from Fall 2021. “We are elated that both the Big Rapids and Kendall College of Art...
wbrn.com
Newaygo woman dies from injuries sustained in two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 71-year old Newaygo woman succumbed to her injuries following a two vehicle crash. It happened early Tuesday morning on US-131 near mile marker 125. Deputies say a 71-year old woman from Newaygo was rear ended by a 43-year old woman from...
wbrn.com
13-year old Montcalm Co. girl dies in house fire
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found inside a home after a fire on Wednesday morning in Montcalm County's Richland Township. State Police say when troopers responded to the fire on North Caris Road in Vestaburg, they were told the girl was not accounted for. The State Police Fire...
