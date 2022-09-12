ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

What's the Penn State-Auburn betting line? Lions shine on NFL Sunday: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41D1XV_0hs4hCWc00
Nick Singleton announced his arrival to Penn State fans at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. (Frank Hyatt/BWI)

Penn State foothall news, notes, and updates for Sept. 12 include a look at the betting line for the Lions matchup with Auburn plus NFL news as numerous alumni performed well on the first Sunday of the pro season.

It’s time to dive into Monday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with the early point spread for Penn State’s next game. According to Vegas Insider, the Lions are a three-point road favorite for Saturday’s meeting with the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It’s the first time the Lions will air on that network since 2000.

“Penn State, they just keep getting better,” Auburb coach Bryan Harsin told reporters Saturday. “The teams that we play, we know Penn State. We know they’re a good football team. Really, it just goes back to we’ve got to focus on ourselves. Penn State, we’re not there in their practice field.

“We have to make sure that we have our game plans down and we understand the details of it. We coach it better, we rep it better in practice, we find better ways to improve our football team before we go play against Penn State. That’ll be the goal whether we win by 50 or we win by a score. That’s gotta be the mindset. Every single week, you’re improving, and you have to because the opponents are getting better and better as the season goes on.”

In other news, numerous ex-Nittany Lions had good days in the NFL Sunday. Saquon Barkley averaged 9.1 yards per carry and had a touchdown in the Giants win over Tennessee. And, Jahan Dotson caught his first two NFL touchdowns while Micah Parsons registered two sacks.

Headlines of the day

Micah Parsons sacks Tom Brady twice in Dallas Cowboys’ season-opening loss: Sostek, PennLive

BWI Photos: Recruits at Penn State’s game vs. Ohio: Snyder, BWI

Sean Clifford on PSU: ‘It’s a Championship Team’: Wogenrich, SI

It’s Penn State-Auburn week: What channel is the game on, and when is kickoff? Early storylines and more: Pickel, BWI

James Franklin’s Toughest Job These Days? It May Be Roster Management: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Penn State using Singleton the right way: Offensive film review: Carr, BWI

Big Ten football roundup |Wisconsin falls, Scott Frost fired from Nebraska in wild Week 2: Ripchik, Daily Collegian

Penn State Sunday six pack: Final thoughts on the Lions’ win over Ohio: Pickel, BWI

Auburn’s pass defense still a concern with Penn State matchup looming: Green, AL.com

Quote of the day

“Joey Porter Jr. stands out to me the most. With his size and length he looks comfortable and is able to get his hands on [passes] effortlessly because of it. That’s someone that I look at to get some tips from.”

On300 defensive back Jaylen McClain to BWI following his visit to see PSU beat Ohio.

Comments / 0

 

