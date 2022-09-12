ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State assistant Steve Stanard's offer to 2024 lineman leaves strong impression

By Drew Galloway
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4Azg_0hs4h6JV00
Steve Stanard/Drew Galloway

More on the offer from Kansas State linebacker coach Steve Stanard to 2024 Missouri lineman Dontrell Holt.

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Kansas State vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Kansas State (2-0), Tulane (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job

Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach. When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job. “For starters, Scott Frost is a...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Emporia gazette.com

Football accusations come up at school board meeting

Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#American Football#College Football
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates announced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates were announced at a Tuesday brunch at the Topeka Country Club. “Junior Achievement of Kansas has been inducting Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates for 21 years. We have a selection committee that looks at 100’s of individuals that have been brought to our […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Emporia State students to protest 'academic downsizing'

EMPORIA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students from Emporia State will be gathering to protest the university's restructuring plan that University President Ken Hush says will better serve their "singular focus - students, students, students." In Hush's email to students, he claimed that the university will "align its resources...with programs that excel,"...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

City set to close 57th St. for resurfacing project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City is set to close 57th St. near S Topeka Blvd. for a resurfacing project. The City of Topeka says around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it will close SW 57th St. between the west side of S Topeka Blvd. west to City Limits for asphalt pavement resurfacing.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia

Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy

TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
TOPEKA, KS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy