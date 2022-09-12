Read full article on original website
Kearney did it again to Bellevue West, remain undefeated
BELLEVUE — Back at Faiman Field for the first time since 2020, when they stunned the Bellevue West 41-40 in overtime in the state quarterfinals, Kearney High scored three times in the fourth quarter while overcoming deficits of 28-14 and 34-28 for a 35-34 win. Another stunner. “They compete...
Kearney Catholic boys, girls fourth, at Ravenna XC meet
RAVENNA — The sun hid behind the clouds much of the time, and the temperature fell way short of the 90s. Those conditions seemed to shrink the hills at the Ravenna Invitational Cross Country meet Thursday. “The girls stepped up and the boys did, too. They all improved anywhere...
Grand Island Senior High responds, sweeps past Kearney
After what Grand Island Senior High volleyball coach Marcus Ehrke called a bad night against Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night, he got what he wanted from the Islanders. After getting swept by Class A, No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island regrouped and took care of business on its home court, sweeping Kearney 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 Thursday.
Kearney Catholic looking to bounce back after first loss of season
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey preached stopping the run game last week at Minden. KCHS (2-1) wasn’t able to, giving up 452 yards of total offense to the Whippets, with 324 of them coming on the ground. The 32-14 defeat was eye-opening for the Stars, who now have an opportunity to bounce back at home versus 0-3 Milford.
Kearney High tennis team blanks North Platte in dual
KEARNEY — Kearney High blanked North Platte 9-0 in a tennis dual Tuesday at Harmon Park. "Overall another solid team performance," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "I was pleased with our effort today. Sometimes we can have a let down after playing as many matches as we did in the last five days."
Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights
- Bertrand couldn’t come up with a victory, losing two close matches in a triangular with Southern Valley and Arapahoe. The Vikings lost to Southern Valley 25-15, 25-23 with Katelyn Evans nailing six kills and Leah Schutte serving up three aces. In a 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 loss to Arapahoe, Bethany Pelton and Brooklyn Evans had seven kills each.
UNK grad creates new antelope sculpture, 'The Loper,' for campus
KEARNEY – Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
Kearney students semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
KEARNEY — Two Kearney High School students have been selected as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program. Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. KHS seniors Karson Walters and Alivia Olson were named semifinalists.
Comedian Victoria Jackson to perform in Kearney
KEARNEY — Comedian Victoria Jackson has a recipe for her stand-up routine: “I say funny things, and then people laugh.”. The former Saturday Night Live cast member might have left out a few steps in what she does on stage, but she also understands that people come to a comedy show to laugh, and she’s happy to oblige.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney part of federal electric vehicle charger push along I-80 corridor
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s Interstate 80 corridor — including the communities of Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte — will be among targets of a plan to boost electric vehicle charging stations in the state, according to plans rolled out Wednesday. The plans are the result of...
Jeep crashes into Holdrege grocery store Tuesday
HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege. Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
Trial underway for Lexington drive-by shooting of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — Trial continues today in Dawson County for a Lexington man accused of shooting Marcus Keyser, 23, formerly of Kearney in 2021. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged in Dawson County District Court with felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser’s death in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
Kearney drivers will have limited access to indoor tennis center, KPR office
KEARNEY — A portion of University Drive will be closed for 4-6 weeks because of construction. Access on University Drive, north of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center and the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Office in University Village, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for approximately the next 4-6 weeks due to construction of university buildings.
Central Nebraska Regional Airport sewer project affects water supply in area
The ongoing sewer system replacement project at Central Nebraska Regional Airport has upset at least one landowner in the area. Petersen Farms is not happy about what the project is doing to underground moisture in the area. The airport’s sewer system, which was built during World War II, is currently being replaced.
Kearney police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
KEARNEY — Kearney police captain Kevin Thompson has graduated from the FBI National Academy. He was a member of the 283rd session of the academy. The graduation took place at the academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. Thompson’s family and KPD Chief Bryan Waugh attended the event. Internationally...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Over 60 traffic stops made in Phelps County during 'Drive Sober' campaign
HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has completed increased alcohol enforcement activity during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization campaign from Aug. 19-Sept. 5. The $2,600.00 mini-grant contract for Phelps County deputies’ overtime enforcement was awarded by the Highway Safety division of the...
