Northfield, MN

ArtZany: Justin Hossle of Hossle Woodworks, 9-16-22

Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes designer and builder Justin Hossle from Hossle Woodworks. Last year he won the Best in Show at the Lakeville Art Festival and he will join us today to share his art story and preview his booth at the 2022 Lakeville Art Festival.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Shari Sneary talks about Meals on Wheels

Shari Sneary, Chair of Northfield Meals on Wheels, discusses the Meals on Wheels program. They are in need of regular and substitute drivers. For more information, visit northfieldhospital.org/meals-wheels.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Council reaches consensus on 2023 preliminary tax levy; Hillmann says beginning of the school year is accompanied by a sense of optimism; Voter Registration Day set for next week

On Tuesday night the Northfield City Council reached a consensus to set the preliminary tax levy for next. The city budget will grow for several reasons in 2023, from collectively bargained wage increases, which comprise 65% of the city budget, to the increase in the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service budget, to committed debt service. The public works department will add two more employees in 2023. And the new collective bargaining agreement requires an increase of $165,000 to the police department overtime budget.
NORTHFIELD, MN

