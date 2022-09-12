Read full article on original website
Related
kymnradio.net
ArtZany: Justin Hossle of Hossle Woodworks, 9-16-22
Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes designer and builder Justin Hossle from Hossle Woodworks. Last year he won the Best in Show at the Lakeville Art Festival and he will join us today to share his art story and preview his booth at the 2022 Lakeville Art Festival.
kymnradio.net
Martig discusses 2023 preliminary levy; Hispanic Heritage fest set for Saturday; Sheriff’s Association offering scholarships
City Administrator Ben Martig said the preliminary tax levy, which was set at 18.5% by the City Council on Tuesday night, is a. necessary increase for several reasons, both immediate and historic. Wages and benefits make up 65% of the city budget and are on the rise. Martig said prior...
kymnradio.net
Elliott discusses NPD staffing; Urgent Care returns to Northfield; New DJJD Ambassadors
The Northfield Police Department is currently taking applications to fill an empty patrol officer position. after a ten-year veteran of the force decided to leave the profession this summer and take another job in a different industry. Police Chief Mark Elliott said that decision is not an unusual one for...
kymnradio.net
Shari Sneary talks about Meals on Wheels
Shari Sneary, Chair of Northfield Meals on Wheels, discusses the Meals on Wheels program. They are in need of regular and substitute drivers. For more information, visit northfieldhospital.org/meals-wheels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott discusses police coverage during Defeat of Jesse James Days, Pink Patch Project success, and need to hire a new officer.
kymnradio.net
Steve Underdahl discusses opening of Urgent Care Clinic and more
Northfield Hospital & Clinics CEO Steve Underdahl discusses effect of recent nurses strike, the opening of the Urgent Care Clinic on Sept. 15, and more.
kymnradio.net
Fossum disagrees with district’s assessment of backlog; Cannon River watershed cleanup set for Saturday; Council will continue budgeting conversation tonight
After a two-year period when the Rice County Courts were closed far more often than they were active, Rice. County Attorney John Fossum said his office has substantially reduced the backlog that accrued during that time. With that said, he would also like the court system to be a little...
kymnradio.net
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig on the September 13 City Council work session
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig discusses the consensus the City Council reached on the 2023. preliminary tax levy, and the reasons behind that levy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymnradio.net
Council reaches consensus on 2023 preliminary tax levy; Hillmann says beginning of the school year is accompanied by a sense of optimism; Voter Registration Day set for next week
On Tuesday night the Northfield City Council reached a consensus to set the preliminary tax levy for next. The city budget will grow for several reasons in 2023, from collectively bargained wage increases, which comprise 65% of the city budget, to the increase in the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service budget, to committed debt service. The public works department will add two more employees in 2023. And the new collective bargaining agreement requires an increase of $165,000 to the police department overtime budget.
