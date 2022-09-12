Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City of Natchitoches Early Childhood Education & Development attends NSU Career Fair
At the Northwestern State University Career Fair on September 7, 2022, multiple applications from NSU Students aspiring to work within a Type III Child Care centers were submitted to the City of Natchitoches Early Childhood Education and Development. “This year we were able to offer a unique opportunity for students...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Christmas Angels gets new Director
We are exited to announce Miss Katelyn Yopp as the new Director of the Natchitoches Christmas Angels. Katelyn is a Natchitoches native and a 2018 graduate of St. Mary’s School. She attended the University of Louisiana Monroe where she graduated in the fall of 2021 with a B.A. in Psychology and she is currently working on her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University. Katelyn is no stranger to the Christmas Angels program. She served as an Angel in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010. She also represented the City of Natchitoches as a 2018 Christmas Belle. Katelyn was crowned Miss Natchitoches Outstanding Teen in 2014 and has competed in the Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen and Miss Louisiana Organization for many years. She has also held numerous Fairs and Festival titles from all over the state. Katelyn is excited to give back to a program that gave her such great memories as a child.
KTBS
More ArkLaTex teenagers choosing technical school
MINDEN, La. - More high school seniors are choosing technical college over traditional college. Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC) has three campuses in the area: Shreveport, Mansfield and Minden. According to school officials, dual enrollment, where a student is still in high school but taking classes at NLTCC, has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Game Preview: Grambling vs. JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State will have their first true home game of the season this Saturday. The Tigers will take on Grambling at 1p.m.. A unique aspect about this matchup is both teams have former NFL people as their head coach (Hue Jackson-Grambling, Deion Sanders-JSU). Jackson State beat Grambling in 2020 by a score […]
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest
A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council presents several proclamations
The Natchitoches City Council presented several proclamations at its Sept. 12 meeting. Declare September 29, 2022 As “Gianna Jessen Day” In The City Of Natchitoches. The Women’s Resource Center will host its annual Celebration of Life fundraising gala on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Natchitoches Events Center, which Gianna Jessen will be the keynote speaker.
RELATED PEOPLE
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum
Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
bicmagazine.com
WestRock breaks ground on $97 million paper mill expansion
WestRock announced the start of construction on a $97 million project to expand and modernize the WestRock Company paper mill, a major employer and driver of economic activity in Jackson Parish since it began operations in 1928. The investment in construction of a new woodyard and new equipment will increase...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Road Closures for Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 pm in preparation for a 9:45 pm fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday, Sept. 17. • Church Street bridge. • Williams Ave from...
avoyellestoday.com
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
TRAFFIC ALERT: South Monroe Street and West Texas Avenue intersection scheduled to close
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 14, 2022, beginning at 8 A.M., the intersection of South Monroe Street and West Texas Avenue will be closed until further notice. This closure will be necessary for the progression of the South Monroe Project. The City of Ruston apologizes for the inconvenience and will provide updates on when […]
kalb.com
Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.
cenlanow.com
APD investigating Saturday night homicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Alexandria man who was a suspect in a criminal investigation. At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Green Street regarding a report of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on September 9 at Air U around 3 p.m. PPD said they responded to a report of shattered front glass and found that were several gunshots fired at the business, which was unoccupied at the time.
westcentralsbest.com
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again
Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
Comments / 0