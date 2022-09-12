Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Legend Yvette Girouard
LSU softball and its stadium, Tiger Park, are nationally recognized for their greatness, but the team’s national prominence and stadium’s existence would not have been possible without one woman: Yvette Girouard. Girouard coached the Tigers from 2001-2011, posting a 526-171-1 record, while also finishing with nine 50-win seasons,...
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: Soccer Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir
LSU soccer freshman midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir has made an instant impact since her arrival in Baton Rouge. However, she wasn’t quite prepared for the often sultry Louisiana weather. “I had to buy loads of clothes when I got down here,” Hermannsdottir said, “I had no shorts.”. Hermannsdottir,...
LSUSports.net
LSU Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team released its 2022 fall schedule Thursday morning. The Tigers will have seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Tiger Park. Fall ball will begin for LSU with its lone game away from home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against...
LSUSports.net
LSU Beach Announces 2023 Tournament Schedule
BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ tournament schedule for the upcoming season, set to begin in February. This will mark the 10th season of LSU Beach Volleyball. Throughout their first nine seasons, LSU has solidified itself as one of the premier beach programs in the nation. The Tigers have made it to five consecutive NCAA Championship Tournaments, reached the No. 1 ranking during the shortened 2020 season and will enter year 10 having been inside the AVCA Top-10 for 64 consecutive polls – every poll since the final week of the 2016 regular season.
LSUSports.net
Tiger Golfers Finish Fourth In Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
BATON ROUGE – The No. 18 LSU men’s golf team posted a fourth-place finish at Squire Creek Country Club and the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday, posting a third straight under par round. The Tigers finished 54 holes at 24-under par after a 6-under round of 282. LSU finished...
LSUSports.net
UNLOCKED: Go behind the scenes of LSU Football's first two games, only on GOLD
This week, we’re unlocking episodes 2 and 3 of “The Path,” a weekly docuseries offering viewers unprecedented access to LSU Football all season long, only on LSU GOLD. Fans can go behind the scenes of LSU’s contests with Florida State and Southern for free this week, simply by visiting LSU.GOLD.
