There is a reason that Donald Trump has such a hard time finding competent counsel, and that reason is Donald Trump. In the face of multiple grand jury investigations of his various electoral schemes, a congressional inquiry, and most recently a search warrant to search his house for unlawfully retained classified documents, the former president has taken to the airwaves once again to discuss his legal troubles. This time his host was Hugh Hewitt, who never lets his JD from the University of Michigan Law School get in the way of his abject sycophancy and devotion to advancing the Republican narrative.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO