Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Donald Trump Confesses To Crimes, Predicts Riots In The Streets If He's Indicted. This Is Fine.
There is a reason that Donald Trump has such a hard time finding competent counsel, and that reason is Donald Trump. In the face of multiple grand jury investigations of his various electoral schemes, a congressional inquiry, and most recently a search warrant to search his house for unlawfully retained classified documents, the former president has taken to the airwaves once again to discuss his legal troubles. This time his host was Hugh Hewitt, who never lets his JD from the University of Michigan Law School get in the way of his abject sycophancy and devotion to advancing the Republican narrative.
FBI Seizes Mike Lindell's Cell Phone At Minnesota Hardee's. Or Maybe We're All Just Tripping On Acid.
Yesterday, the FBI executed a warrant at the Hardee’s in Mankato, Minnesota, and seized the cell phone of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Because we are trapped in the dumbest damn timeline for all eternity. Here’s the man to tell you about it himself. “The FBI came after me...
Trump Lawyers Object To DOJ's Proposed Special Master Candidates For... Uh, REASONS
After a morning spent implying that Donald Trump could designate highly classified documents as personal and toss them in his suitcase on the way out of the White House, the former president’s lawyers continued their streak of being weird as shit about everything. In their latest bizarro filing, they...
DeSantis hates Florida media, but we sure are eating up his Martha’s Vineyard stunt | Opinion
“DeSantis seems to fancy himself a puppeteer of public opinion. Can he go too far?” Miami Herald editorial writer Isadora Rangel writes.
Americans think the government is too old — and wide margins support term limits, age caps, and cognitive tests, an Insider/Morning Consult poll finds
Broad support among older voters for reducing the age of government in new Insider/Morning Consult poll.
Thursday, September 15, 2022
“Elementary, my dear Willett”: Willett Elementary School in Forney, Texas — named in honor of Fifth Circuit Judge Don R. Willett — is now open for learning. Reportedly, the curriculum will include a course in tweeting dad jokes and the like, which students will be expected to participate in until they are confirmed to the federal judiciary.
U.S. envoy says no plans to meet Russians at United Nations
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United States has no plans "at this time" to meet with Russian diplomats next week during the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.
The Right's Hypocrisy Of States' Rights
It’s easier and less expensive than ever to go from paper-guzzler to digital dynamo. Here’s why. Hint: Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) distanced himself from the proposed legislation, saying, “That wasn’t a conference decision. It was an individual senator’s decision.”. Who Are Legal Ops Pros? And...
Eric Schneiderman Can Practice Law Again In New York
Mr. Schneiderman is deeply grateful for the court’s decision to reinstate him to the practice of law. He has committed himself to working every day to become a better person and to earn the trust placed in him by the court. — Ethics attorney Michael Ross, who represented former...
'Religious' School Denied The Right To Openly Discriminate... Maybe? Time Will Tell.
The Supreme Court denied a bid by Yeshiva University to block an LGBTQ+ student organization from forming on campus and is sending the issue back to the New York courts. In a 5-4 ruling against the Jewish university on Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied Yeshiva’s request to put a New York County Supreme Court decision on pause, and the school will now need to go through the New York court system.
Law School Reform Gets Some Unlikely Support
Did you ever think we’d hear a Supreme Court justice questioning the law school model? Well, it happened! Sandwiched between some nonsense about the Dobbs leak, Neil Gorsuch mused that the United States may not need to force students through 7 years of higher education to practice law. We may not have all the answers, but at least people are talking about it. Also we have a couple of horror stories about judges refusing to respect lawyers with families and the best way to build an office culture.
