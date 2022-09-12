Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Wolverines to host Dr. Phillips Panthers tonight
The Wolverines are looking forward to getting some play time at their home football field against the Panthers. We are excited for today’s games. Our Game of the Week is Windermere High School vs. Dr. Phillips High School, so expect to see us there. Here's a list of all...
orangeobserver.com
PHOTOS: Dr. Phillips girls volleyball team falls to Windermere 3-0
After a tough battle against the Wolverines, the Panthers fell short by a few points in each of the three sets. The Dr. Phillips High School girls volleyball defense wasn't able to stop the offense of the Wolverines during a district game Tuesday, Sept. 13. Despite a tough battle on...
click orlando
‘It was cool:’ Shaq gives more than 30 new laptops to Orlando Boys and Girls Club
ORLANDO, Fla. – A local Boys and Girls Club Clubhouse has been gifted more than 30 laptops after a team member makes a half-court shot during a challenge by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neil. “That’s my favorite thing about basketball, the crowd, everything,” KT Thompson told News 6 after...
orangeobserver.com
Communication the key to Olympia volleyball success
The Olympia high school girls volleyball team has raced out to an 12-2 record to start its 2022 campaign. Part of the team’s success has come as a result of the culture head volleyball coach Semei Tello has instilled in the team during his years with the Titans. “The...
fox35orlando.com
Child missing, 1 hurt after boat capsizes during rowing practice at Lake Fairview, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando rowing club of middle school aged-students was out on Lake Fairview practicing Thursday afternoon around 5:50 p.m. when lightning reportedly struck in the area, sending one person to the hospital. Divers are now searching the lake for someone who is missing, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
WESH
Officials: Student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake
FAIRVIEW SHORES, Fla. — One student is in the hospital and another is missing as Orlando firefighters respond to a rowing complex at Lake Fairview Thursday night, according to the fire department. Orlando Fire said a rowing team of five was practicing on the water at the North Orlando...
orangeobserver.com
Observer School Zone Influencer of the Week: SaraBeth Vanemon of Windermere Prep
SaraBeth Vanemon teaches English (sophomore honors and IB English A: Language and Literature) and is the department chair at Windermere Preparatory School. She was nominated by a group of students who said Vanemon made their sophomore year “better than anyone could have imagined.” She also is the sponsor for the Class of 2024. In 2018, when she was teaching in Osceola County, she earned the High Impact Teacher Award from the Florida Department of Education.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
click orlando
El Vic’s Kitchen in Orlando’s College Park closes
ORLANDO, Fla. – El Vic’s Kitchen has closed as the business was evicted from its College Park location on Thursday. The owner of El Vic’s, Sheetal Thakur, said the restaurant faced some financial difficulties almost from the start. “We open doors. We ran it. It was a...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando
Here’s how a storm produces lightning, thunder
ORLANDO, Fla. – Lightning is common here in Central Florida, and so are the loud claps of thunder that follow. Thunder is the sound caused by a nearby flash of lightning. Here’s the process. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
Jack in the Box plots expansion into Orlando
California-based fast food chain Jack in the Box is looking to open stores in the Orlando area, according to a report from Orlando Business Journal. The company is seeking franchisees throughout Florida, including the City Beautiful, as part of an ongoing expansion plan for the more than 70-year-old chain that started in San Diego. There was no timeline offered for the expansion into Florida or Orlando's specific restaurants.
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off He Picked Up At ‘Quick Serv’
A Florida man’s “Quick Serv” stop resulted in a $1,000,000 lottery scratch-off win, according to lottery officials. The Florida Lottery announced that Robert White, 61, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
insideuniversal.net
Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
orangeobserver.com
East Winter Garden fighting plastic-waste facility
One Winter Garden has joined in the fight against a plastic-waste facility proposed in east Winter Garden. The community advocacy organization is urging residents to fight PureCycle Technologies, which is proposing to build its latest facility on land located in Orange County but abutting the city. The facility would be...
Orlando apartments to be built near Millenia mall, Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A pair of multifamily communities have entered the city of Orlando’s development pipeline with the potential to bring nearly 700 apartments to two of the city’s busiest regions.
WESH
FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Jetport Drive and Boggy Creek Road around 4:22 a.m. Wednesday. A vehicle was driving east on Jetport Drive in an inside lane when it...
