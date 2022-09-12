Local residents are being encouraged to take a Sentiment Survey to help destination master planning and community branding being undertaken by Shreveport-Bossier. In a historic partnership, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB), together with the City of Shreveport, City of Bossier City, Caddo Parish Commission, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, and other local community organizations are working together to develop a Destination Master Plan and Community Brand.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO