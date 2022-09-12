Read full article on original website
Related
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana judges honored by American Judges Association
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Edwin Lombard, Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern A. Reese, and Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims were recently honored at the 2022 American Judges Association (AJA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AJA is the largest independent, judge-only,...
bizmagsb.com
Shreveport-Bossier business leaders selected as C100 member for 2022
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) has announced new members from Shreveport-Bossier for 2022. The new members are Cintas Corporation General Manager Suyi Georgewill, Shreveport Business Owner Grant Nuckolls, Shreveport Business Owner Rick Simpson, and Managing Partner of Fairfield Property Management Edward Taylor. C100 Executive Committee member Linda...
bizmagsb.com
Second Quarter NWLA Economic Dashboard launched
The LSUS Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) has published the latest update to the Northwest Louisiana Economic Dashboard, covering the second quarter of 2022. The Northwest Louisiana Economic Dashboard is a joint effort of the LSUS CBER and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce designed to provide a quarterly overview and visual representation of a range of economic indicators impacting Northwest Louisiana.
bizmagsb.com
Local residents can take Sentiment Survey to help destination master plan, community branding
Local residents are being encouraged to take a Sentiment Survey to help destination master planning and community branding being undertaken by Shreveport-Bossier. In a historic partnership, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB), together with the City of Shreveport, City of Bossier City, Caddo Parish Commission, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, and other local community organizations are working together to develop a Destination Master Plan and Community Brand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bizmagsb.com
Holy Angels TASTE of Shreveport-Bossier brings community together
Food, art and a great cause immersed together as one on Thursday, September 15 for the purpose of bringing awareness to a local nonprofit organization as the 41st Annual TASTE: A Festival of Food & Art was held at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City to benefit Holy Angels, a residential and training campus for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Comments / 0