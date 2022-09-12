ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

US Treasury Blacklists Several More Bitcoin Addresses Allegedly Tied to Iran Ransomware Attacks

The U.S. Treasury Department added nine individuals and six bitcoin addresses to its blacklist Wednesday, under its “cyber-related designations” bucket. The addresses were specifically tied to two individuals – Amir Hossein Nikaeen Ravari and Ahmad Khatibi Aghada – who allegedly helped develop and deploy ransomware as members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a press release published by the Treasury Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

OFAC Backtracks but Tornado Cash Sanctions Already Set a Terrifying Precedent

On Sept. 13, the U.S. Treasury Department provided some clarity on the Tornado Cash sanctions. The federal agency updated its FAQs to say that “interacting with open-source code itself” is not illegal. However this came with a caveat – this interaction is only legal as long as it does not include a prohibited transaction.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

SEC's Crypto Guidance Pushes US Banks to Rethink Custody Projects: Report

Guidance issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on how lenders should treat customers' digital assets is disrupting the banks' crypto projects, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In March, the SEC said all U.S.-listed public companies that function as crypto custodians should account for their crypto...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Blockchain Alliance#Cryptocurrency#White Collar#Usdt
Salon

Legal expert surprised Trump lawyers “went along with” special master pick — it could back backfire

Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images) CNN legal analyst Paul Callan had nothing but praise for retired Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed this week by Judge Aileen Cannon to serve as special master to oversee documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
POTUS
CoinDesk

SEC's Gensler Holds Firm That Existing Laws Make Sense for Crypto

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler told the Practising Law Institute last week that existing securities laws fit the crypto markets in a speech that’s garnered attention from all parts of the digital currency ecosystem. Prior to the speech, I had the opportunity to speak with the longtime regulator about his agency’s approach to crypto.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CoinDesk

FTC Moves to Join Crypto Lender Celsius’ Bankruptcy Case

The Federal Trade Commission wants to get involved with failed crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy case. On Tuesday, two lawyers with the business regulator, Katherine Johnson and Katherine Aizpuru, asked the judge overseeing Celsius’ proceedings for permission to represent the FTC. She also requested a copy of all relevant documents. The requests had not been granted by press time.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Crypto Miners From US, EU Stay Put in Russia Despite War, Sanctions

After Russia started the war in Ukraine in February, the European Union and U.S. expanded sanctions. Western companies fled Russia, leaving behind facilities, goods and local staff. You would think the Russian cryptocurrency mining market, long popular for cheap Siberian hydropower, would feel the heat, too. In April, one of...
FOREIGN POLICY
CoinDesk

Google’s $4B Fine May Threaten Web3 Protocols, Legal Expert Says

A European Union (EU) court judgment issued Wednesday didn’t just uphold one of the world’s biggest-ever antitrust fines, but it also carries a warning for developers of future Web3 open-source protocols, a legal expert has told CoinDesk. Ostensibly targeting one of the giants of Web 2.0 – Google...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy