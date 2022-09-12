Read full article on original website
US Treasury Blacklists Several More Bitcoin Addresses Allegedly Tied to Iran Ransomware Attacks
The U.S. Treasury Department added nine individuals and six bitcoin addresses to its blacklist Wednesday, under its “cyber-related designations” bucket. The addresses were specifically tied to two individuals – Amir Hossein Nikaeen Ravari and Ahmad Khatibi Aghada – who allegedly helped develop and deploy ransomware as members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a press release published by the Treasury Department.
OFAC Backtracks but Tornado Cash Sanctions Already Set a Terrifying Precedent
On Sept. 13, the U.S. Treasury Department provided some clarity on the Tornado Cash sanctions. The federal agency updated its FAQs to say that “interacting with open-source code itself” is not illegal. However this came with a caveat – this interaction is only legal as long as it does not include a prohibited transaction.
CFTC Already Preparing to Be Crypto Watchdog, Behnam Tells US Senators
Rostin Behnam, the head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said he has already directed his agency to begin preparing to be the major, fully funded regulator for much of the crypto market, as anticipated in Senate legislation. “The volatility in the market, and its impact on retail customers...
SEC's Crypto Guidance Pushes US Banks to Rethink Custody Projects: Report
Guidance issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on how lenders should treat customers' digital assets is disrupting the banks' crypto projects, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In March, the SEC said all U.S.-listed public companies that function as crypto custodians should account for their crypto...
Legal expert surprised Trump lawyers “went along with” special master pick — it could back backfire
Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images) CNN legal analyst Paul Callan had nothing but praise for retired Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed this week by Judge Aileen Cannon to serve as special master to oversee documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
SEC Sues 2 Crypto Advisory Firms and Their Owner for Misappropriating Investors’ Funds
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday sued two crypto advisory firms and their owner for allegedly misappropriating investors’ funds that they had pledged to invest in digital assets. The charges, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, allege that Creative Advancement LLC and Edelman Blockchain...
SEC's Gensler Holds Firm That Existing Laws Make Sense for Crypto
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler told the Practising Law Institute last week that existing securities laws fit the crypto markets in a speech that’s garnered attention from all parts of the digital currency ecosystem. Prior to the speech, I had the opportunity to speak with the longtime regulator about his agency’s approach to crypto.
Craig Wright Won’t Give Cryptographic Proof He’s Satoshi, His Lawyers Say at Hodlonaut Trial
OSLO, Norway — Lawyers for Craig Wright, the Australian computer scientist best known for claiming to be the inventor of Bitcoin, said he will not provide any new cryptographic proof that he is Satoshi Nakamoto during his trial against bitcoiner Hodlonaut. The trial kicked off here on Monday. The...
FTC Moves to Join Crypto Lender Celsius’ Bankruptcy Case
The Federal Trade Commission wants to get involved with failed crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy case. On Tuesday, two lawyers with the business regulator, Katherine Johnson and Katherine Aizpuru, asked the judge overseeing Celsius’ proceedings for permission to represent the FTC. She also requested a copy of all relevant documents. The requests had not been granted by press time.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Struggles Following Inflation Report; California Crypto Bill Is an Overstep, Say Legal Experts
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptos spent the day deeply in the red following a disappointing price index report. Insights: A crypto bill, newly passed by California's assembly, is an overstep, say two legal experts, including the author of the bill. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for...
Crypto Miners From US, EU Stay Put in Russia Despite War, Sanctions
After Russia started the war in Ukraine in February, the European Union and U.S. expanded sanctions. Western companies fled Russia, leaving behind facilities, goods and local staff. You would think the Russian cryptocurrency mining market, long popular for cheap Siberian hydropower, would feel the heat, too. In April, one of...
Google’s $4B Fine May Threaten Web3 Protocols, Legal Expert Says
A European Union (EU) court judgment issued Wednesday didn’t just uphold one of the world’s biggest-ever antitrust fines, but it also carries a warning for developers of future Web3 open-source protocols, a legal expert has told CoinDesk. Ostensibly targeting one of the giants of Web 2.0 – Google...
