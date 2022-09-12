ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

beckersasc.com

ValueHealth joint venture to develop multiple ASCs in Ohio

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth has partnered with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Great Seal Medical Group to develop several ASCs throughout Ohio and across the upper Midwest region. The joint venture will begin with a multispecialty ASC with orthopedic services powered by ValueHealth's Muve program, which specializes in providing value-based outpatient total joint replacements.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
azbigmedia.com

5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona

The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona minimum wage to increase to $13.85 an hour

PHOENIX -- Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale are going to be legally entitled to a pay hike of $42 a week beginning in January. And you can credit -- or blame inflation. New figures reported Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that costs as...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona is adapting to fill the skyrocketing demand for housing

The Grand Canyon State continues to be a destination for new residents, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that more than 8,300 people became Arizonans each month from April 2020 to July 2021 — nearly 300 a day. As the demand for housing increased, housing costs also grew, with a study from the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) and ALN Apartment Data showing that rent prices rose 17.7% over the last year in the Phoenix region to $1,672 per month.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November

PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley

PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Moving laborers now earn an average of $110 per hour, study shows

With nearly half of Americans now turning to side-hustles to make ends meet, I thought you would be interested in a new study that identifies moving work as potentially the most lucrative side-hustle of them all — and Arizona as a hotbed for moving business. Based on current data research from HireAHelper, moving laborers are now earning an average of $110 per hour – and moving companies earn upwards of $352 per move.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Ghost Town Museum built in 1895 listed for $1.1 million

PHOENIX — The Arizona Ghost Town Museum established out of a general store that was built in 1895 in Pearce is listed on the market for $1.1 million. The Old Pearce Mercantile was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 as the longest running business in the once mining town.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Number of homeless seniors rises across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s always a lot going on at the Opportunities West Senior Center in Phoenix from dominoes to arts and crafts and sewing. However, 83-year old Connie Ozuna admits that it’s been hard to stay focused on the activities. “Water went up, gas went up, and electricity went up,” said Ozuna. “The phone went up, too.”
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage

With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
ARIZONA STATE
Radio Ink

Ramsey Takes Arizona

Syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey hosted two events in Arizona this week with Bonneville affiliate KTAR-FM. Building Wealth Live was held at the Central Christian Church in Mesa. Both nights sold out with over 4,000 attendees. Ramsey hosted the events along with New York Times bestselling author Rachel Cruze and...
MESA, AZ

