Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
ValueHealth joint venture to develop multiple ASCs in Ohio
Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth has partnered with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Great Seal Medical Group to develop several ASCs throughout Ohio and across the upper Midwest region. The joint venture will begin with a multispecialty ASC with orthopedic services powered by ValueHealth's Muve program, which specializes in providing value-based outpatient total joint replacements.
azbigmedia.com
5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona
The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
kawc.org
Arizona minimum wage to increase to $13.85 an hour
PHOENIX -- Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale are going to be legally entitled to a pay hike of $42 a week beginning in January. And you can credit -- or blame inflation. New figures reported Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that costs as...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Leasing to begin soon at new affordable housing community in West Valley
PHOENIX — Leasing will begin soon at a new affordable housing community in the West Valley that is finishing up construction. Cabana Bullard, located at Van Buren Street and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, will have 336 available units and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is adapting to fill the skyrocketing demand for housing
The Grand Canyon State continues to be a destination for new residents, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that more than 8,300 people became Arizonans each month from April 2020 to July 2021 — nearly 300 a day. As the demand for housing increased, housing costs also grew, with a study from the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) and ALN Apartment Data showing that rent prices rose 17.7% over the last year in the Phoenix region to $1,672 per month.
Spiritual mystic fined $92K by Arizona officials for defrauding investor
PAYSON, Ariz. — A Payson woman and author of several spiritual books has been fined by the Arizona Corporation Commission for defrauding an elderly man in an investment deal. Lori Toye, who's appeared on television to describe visions she's had of the U.S. undergoing severe geophysical changes, and her...
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November
PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
azbigmedia.com
Moving laborers now earn an average of $110 per hour, study shows
With nearly half of Americans now turning to side-hustles to make ends meet, I thought you would be interested in a new study that identifies moving work as potentially the most lucrative side-hustle of them all — and Arizona as a hotbed for moving business. Based on current data research from HireAHelper, moving laborers are now earning an average of $110 per hour – and moving companies earn upwards of $352 per move.
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
KTAR.com
Arizona Ghost Town Museum built in 1895 listed for $1.1 million
PHOENIX — The Arizona Ghost Town Museum established out of a general store that was built in 1895 in Pearce is listed on the market for $1.1 million. The Old Pearce Mercantile was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 as the longest running business in the once mining town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
'It’s draining': Arizona evictions on the rise as judges face more and more cases
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Anna Huberman has been a judge for more than a decade. The most common case she hears is evictions. "An average of 400 a month for 12 months for ten years," Huberman said. That would total more than 40,000 eviction cases during her tenure. During the...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
AZFamily
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
AZFamily
Number of homeless seniors rises across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s always a lot going on at the Opportunities West Senior Center in Phoenix from dominoes to arts and crafts and sewing. However, 83-year old Connie Ozuna admits that it’s been hard to stay focused on the activities. “Water went up, gas went up, and electricity went up,” said Ozuna. “The phone went up, too.”
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage
With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
Radio Ink
Ramsey Takes Arizona
Syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey hosted two events in Arizona this week with Bonneville affiliate KTAR-FM. Building Wealth Live was held at the Central Christian Church in Mesa. Both nights sold out with over 4,000 attendees. Ramsey hosted the events along with New York Times bestselling author Rachel Cruze and...
kjzz.org
The latest consumer price index is out; Phoenix leads the nation in inflation
The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest inflation numbers, and they’re not looking good. The Consumer Price Index shows the Phoenix metro-area leads the nation with a 13% change between August 2021 and 2022. Over the past year, food prices are up more than 14% and energy...
Comments / 0