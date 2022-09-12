There's more to the Assassin's Creed Mirage logo than meets the eye

During last week's Ubisoft Forward showcase, the publisher lifted the lid on the next entry in its popular stealth action series, Assassin's Creed Mirage . The game stars Basim, who fans will remember from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and takes place in Baghdad, 20 years before the Viking-themed instalment. In the game's first trailer, we see Basim being chased through alleyways and marketplaces before being rescued by Roshan, who will act as his mentor in the ways of assassination. The footage ends with the logo for Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is both beautiful and subtly brilliant.

Fawzi Mesmar, Ubisoft's vice president of editorial, revealed on Twitter that the logo is actually formed of Arabic calligraphy. It reads "the hidden" in Arabic, which is a clever reference to the Hidden Ones, the first incarnation of the Assassin's Brotherhood, founded by Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins.

From what we've seen so far, the next instalment will be the return to the series' roots that fans have been hoping for. The reveal trailer shows the iconic white assassin's robes and hidden blade, as well social stealth and rooftop chase sequences reminiscent of the series' earlier entries.

Saturday's livestream wasn't light on other Assassin's Creed news either. Assassin's Creed Codename Red was announced, which will finally see the series head to Japan. There was also the mysterious Assassin's Creed Hexe , which is described as a "very different type of Assassin's Creed game" among many other Assassin's Creed flavoured announcements.

An Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case has just been unveiled, featuring a Basim figurine, a steelbook, a map of Baghdad, and many other goodies.